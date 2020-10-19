Christine McGuinness updated fans on her mum and her health condition in an emotional Instagram post.

Reality star and model Christine, 32, announced in September that her beloved mum had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

And now she has told fans that she isn’t “doing well”.

What did Christine McGuinness say?

Sharing a heartwrenching snap of a hospital bed with a fluffy bunny rabbit toy laying on top, Christine began her message: “Love and strength to my mum.

“The strongest most caring woman I know going through the most difficult time alone, it’s heartbreaking.”

“Lots of you are asking how she’s doing, I wish I could say she’s doing well but she’s not,” she continued.

“Her cancer is aggressive, she has started her six months of chemotherapy and her hair is already falling out.

“Today is a bad day and I can’t even see her or give her a hug.”

Christine McGuinness shared the news on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did the followers of Christine McGuinness say?

Christine ended the message: “Pray for better times ahead.”

The sad news provoked a huge outpouring of love and support for Christine and her family.

One fan wrote: “Sending so much love, strength and cuddles to you and your lovely mum.”

“Aww bless her, sending love hugs and strength to your mum,” another said.

A third wrote: “Praying for her and sending you a virtual hug.”

How did Christine announce her mum’s diagnosis?

In a lengthy message on Instagram, heartbroken Christine told fans about her mum’s tragic news last month.

“This is possibly the most upsetting post I will ever write and typing away now it’s really hitting home,” she said.

“My mum, my best friend, my rock was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.”

She continued: “But, my mum is also the strongest woman I know and is determined to fight it.

Christine supported breast cancer charities (Credit: Aaron Parfitt/SplashNews.com)

Christine lends support

The mum-of-three also issued her support for breast cancer charities since her mum’s diagnosis.

“Supporting breast cancer for my mum, aunties and all those affected sending love and strength,” she said on Instagram.

