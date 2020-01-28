The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 28th January 2020
News

Christine McGuinness melts hearts with beautiful clip of her twins singing

They have autism

By Richard Bell

Model Christine McGuinness has melted hearts on social media with an adorable clip of her twins singing.

The mum of three, 30, shared a short video on Instagram showing six-year-old twins Penelope and Leo looking out of a window at snow falling in their back garden.

The youngsters, who both have autism, stand with their backs to the camera as they gaze through the glass and sing lines from the Christmas song, Jingle Bells.

Read more: Christine McGuinness reveals it took her four years to get pregnant after anorexia battle

Christine, who shares Penelope, Leo and her youngest child, Felicity, with her husband Paddy McGuinness, wrote in the caption, "My Twinkles are the sweetest" and included two heart emojis.

"Arrr bless their hearts... so cute," one of her fans wrote in the comments.

"Awww bless the cuteness," said another.

Arrr bless their hearts... so cute.

Someone else put: "How beautiful is this."

"My god sooo cute," a fifth told her.

"How magical," said a sixth.

View this post on Instagram

I am the proudest mummy, I can’t believe my babies are happy around our Christmas tree ❤️❤️❤️ Christmas is always a very difficult time of year for us, our children can get overwhelmed, upset with all the changes everywhere, the lack of school routine, they get overstimulated and anxious meaning daily meltdowns are a given. . This year I am preparing more than ever, visiting Christmas displays as much as possible (even if we only last 5 minutes) .. choosing decorations for our tree together, using visual calendars, reading stories about Christmas, even watching peppa pigs Christmas on repeat 😂 So far they are coping amazing and we have managed to put a tree up at home without any upset for the first time in years! 🎄. Now, somehow I just need to keep this whole calm, prep, structured Christmas feel around for the next 2 weeks! 🙏💫 . #christmas #autism #AutismAwareness

A post shared by Christine McGuinness (@mrscmcguinness) on

At the beginning of December, Christine shared a snap of her family's Christmas tree on Instagram and revealed it was the first time in years they had put one up.

She told followers she normally avoids putting a tree up as it can leave her kids feeling "overstimulated and anxious".

Christine said she felt like "the proudest mummy" and explained how the achievement was the result of "preparing more than ever", which included getting her kids used to festive sounds and sights by taking them to Christmas displays "as much as possible" and choosing decorations together.

Christine has three kids with comedian husband Paddy (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Christine McGuinness horrified as husband Paddy reveals his tooth fell out after Christmas

She later revealed that the days after Christmas were "awful" for her family as the little ones weren't prepared for it to end.

Describing the aftermath on Instagram, she wrote: "But, I wasn't ready for the aftermath following Christmas Day, it has been awful. I think I prepared them so much for Christmas Day, I didn't prepare them for it to end. I'm still learning every day and next year will be better again."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Trending Articles

 NTAs 2020: Celebrities' best dresses
Call The Midwife criticised over TWO blunders in Sound of Music prop poster
The Chase contestant hailed a 'machine' as he 'demolishes' Jenny Ryan
Emmerdale's Amelia Flanagan's dad pays tribute to daughter six years after soap casting
EastEnders SPOILERS: Daniel discovers he only has weeks to live
Phil and Holly giggle as OAP, 80, gets graphic about sex with toyboy