Christine McGuinness has explained why her children had fish fingers for their Christmas dinner.

The star and husband Paddy‘s three children – twins Leo and Penelope and daughter Felicity – all have autism.

Christine shared a photo to Instagram showing herself and Paddy about to tuck into their Christmas roast.

She then added a picture of her children’s plates, which had fish fingers and chips on them.

Christine insisted this wasn’t “lazy parenting” but rather “sensory issues due to their condition that limits what our children eat”.

She wrote: “Swipe for the kiddies Christmas dinner because autism doesn’t stop for Christmas day!

“They like what they like and I want my children to eat so I choose my battles and I don’t want one today!”

Christine McGuinness said her autistic children had fish fingers for Christmas lunch (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Christine continued: “For anyone who may not understand this, food aversion can be quite common for those with autism.

“This isn’t lazy parenting or fussy children, this is sensory issues due to their condition that limits what our children eat.

“I am delighted they are very slowly exploring new textures.

“I’m just happy they eat because there have been times they totally refuse.

“It may be basic and it’s still all beige but they’re happy and their tummies are full.”

Paddy and Christine have three children (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

She added: “For anyone with autistic children this Christmas…

“I hope you had a calm day, I feel your exhaustion and I hear your sigh of relief that the Christmas period is almost over.”

Fans praised Christine for being honest and open.

One person said: “You guys are so damn cute… love all the autism awareness too.”

Another commented: “You guys are such an inspiration & role models, Merry Christmas!”

