Christine McGuinness reveals why she hasn’t told children about ‘heartbreaking’ Paddy split

Christine McGuinness has revealed the reason why she and ex Paddy have not told their children about their “heartbreaking” split.

The couple, who first started dating back in 2007, announced their separation earlier this year after more than a decade of marriage.

The two share three children, twins Leo and Penelope, nine, and six-year-old Felici.

Christine and Paddy called it quits earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews)

Christine McGuinness spending Christmas with ex Paddy

And now, months on from their split, Christine has opened up about their relationship, admitting she never expected her marriage would end.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the 34-year-old also revealed that their three children, who all have autism, still don’t know they are not together.

Despite the current heartache, Christine said the family will all be spending Christmas together, including Paddy as “that’s what the children are used to”.

The model added that the two will try and keep things “as normal as possible” and she would never allow her kids to see anything other than “them being happy”.

Christine has revealed why she hasn’t told her kids yet about the split (Credit: BBC)

Christine McGuinness reveals why she hasn’t told kids about Paddy split

When asked if the kids are aware of the separation, she revealed: “No, not at all, they’re so young. I’m trying to just stick to their normal routine.”

Christine went on to explain that when kids are involved “you’ve got to take your own feelings out of it, and that’s what we’re both trying to do”.

Paddy and Christine said they were left with ‘no option’ but to announce their split (Credit: BBC)

Christine and Paddy McGuinness announce split

Christine announced she was splitting up from her husband Paddy after 11 years of marriage this summer.

The couple, who had married in 2011, confirmed their separation on Instagram.

In the statement, Paddy and Christine said they have been left with “no option” but to announce their split due to “lack of privacy surrounding our personal life”.

The statement read: “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

“A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make. But we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.”

It continued: “We’ll always be a loving family. We still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.

“We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life.”

The statement concluded by saying: “Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter.

“We’ll be making no further comment. Loads of love, Paddy and Christine.”

Christine talks ‘difficult times’

Christine said they were going through a “difficult” time during an interview on Lorraine in July. She said: “Marriages just go up and down anyway, all marriages – especially long ones like ours, 15 years together.

“It’s not always going to be plain-sailing. We’re trying to deal with things as privately as possible. We both just want to be there to support the children and give them an amazing summer.”

Read more: Paddy and Christine McGuinness ‘reunite’ following shock kissing pictures

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.