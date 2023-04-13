Christine McGuinness addresses ‘date’ with close friend following Paddy split

When an excited Christine McGuinness glammed up for a night out, fans assumed she must be off on a hot date after her split from Paddy.

Christine even teased the evening on her Instagram stories, saying: “I need to show you who I’m seeing later. I’m excited, very excited.” But then she stopped posting, leaving her followers with a complete cliffhanger!

The star was swamped with enquiries about the assumed date and the next morning Christine admitted: “You know it’s been a good night when you don’t take any photos.”

Christine McGuinness talks autism on This Morning (Credit: YouTube / This Morning)

Christine’s night out after Paddy split

Christine explained that she’d actually spent the evening with her close pal Duncan James from Blue. The model said: “It’s my mate, Duncan’s my friend. Duncan’s got a gorgeous partner, I love them both.”

She also made it crystal clear that romantic nights out are well and truly off the cards. Christine, 35, added: “I don’t like dates, I’m not doing dates, absolutely not.”

Christine split from former husband Paddy McGuinness last summer after 11 years of marriage. At the time, a statement said: “A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus was as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.”

The former couple still live together in order to co-parent their three children, nine-year-old twins Penelope and Leo and Felicity, seven. All three children are autistic.

Christine has spoken widely about her autism, making a documentary called Unmasking My Autism as well as publishing a book.

Christine and Paddy in happier times at the NTAs in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Co-parenting with Paddy

She and Paddy remain close, with Paddy recently praising his ex for her work. In an Instagram post from March he said: “Very proud of Christine for making this new documentary highlighting autism, particularly in women. It’ll be a massive help to our daughters in years to come along with our little lad.”

Meanwhile, Christine’s single status hasn’t stopped her having fun and she was very excited to head into London on Wednesday (April 12) for her evening out. She met Duncan, who she calls her ‘soulie’, and later said: “Me and Duncan spent loads of naked time together because we were filming a show called The Real Full Monty a couple of years ago.”

Christine slipped into a stunning jumpsuit for her evening out and bumped into Helen Flanagan at the bash. Helen shared a picture of Christine on her own Instagram and said: “Not normal how beautiful you are.”

