Christine McGuinness launches expletive-filled rant after Paddy’s latest move

Christine McGuinness has appeared to make a thing-veiled dig at estranged husband Paddy.

The Phoenix Nights star, 50, is one of many celebs appearing on Channel 4’s Don’t Look Down. The show follows the stars conquering their fear of heights in a bid to raise money for charity.

However, Paddy was forced to take a break from the show and it appears Christine might not be too happy about it.

Paddy ‘quits show for Christine McGuinness and kids’

Paddy confirmed he was leaving the show in the latest episode. He told his co-stars he would be gone for “at least a week”.

He said: “Unfortunately today I’ve got to go home and I might not be back for at least a week. Co-parenting… We’ve no one at all to help us with the kids.

“With our children, they need me or Christine there or people who are in our support network. I’m gutted because the guys will be 10 metres up in the air and it will feel like starting again but there’s just nothing I can do about it.”

Paddy and Christine have three children together, who all have autism, twins Penelope and Leo, 10, and seven-year-old Felicity.

Christine McGuinness hits out at Paddy?

But just hours after Paddy’s exit, Christine headed over to her Instagram Story. In what appeared to be a dig at Paddy, she told fans she had just read some “absolute [bleep]”.

In the video message, she said: “Just hold on a minute. Wow! I just read some absolute [bleep] . I mean, I’m like yeah. Speechless, mind blown – not shocked. But I will just sit here and keep my dignified silence. What a load of [blee].”

She then quipped: “Do you know, this Halloween, I’m going to turn up as someone who’s totally got their [bleep] together. Nobody is going to know it’s me!”

Christine went on to share a quote which read: “Feels good to have your [bleep] together. Personally I wouldn’t know but I bet it feels good.”

Paddy and Christine McGuinness split

Christine and Paddy married in 2011, and share three children together. Sadly, they confirmed their separation on Instagram in July 2022 following speculation about their marriage.

In the statement, Paddy and Christine said they have been left with “no option” but to announce their split due to “lack of privacy surrounding our personal life”.

The statement read: “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

“A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children. This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.”

‘We’ll always be a loving family’

It continued: “We’ll always be a loving family. We still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together. We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life.”

The statement concluded by saying: “Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter. We’ll be making no further comment. Loads of love, Paddy and Christine.”

