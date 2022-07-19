Christine McGuinness lifts lid on Paddy relationship: ‘It was a bit of fun’

Christine McGuinness has confessed that she thought her relationship with Paddy McGuinness was just a fling.

The mum of three opened up about her marriage to Paddy in her new book, A Beautiful Nightmare.

Revealing her mindset when they first met, Christine said she her view of Paddy was coloured by her previous relationships.

Christine McGuiness didn’t expect to wed Paddy

She wrote: “I never expected to stay with him. I guess I had my reservations about love and men from my past.”

“Patrick lived in a normal three-bed house in Bolton, so it wasn’t too overwhelming.”

Christine went on to reveal that Paddy hadn’t quite made it to the big leagues yet, so he wasn’t as intimidating as he would be now.

“I wasn’t like, oh God, he’s a millionaire! It wasn’t too over the top, which I’m glad of because I would have struggled with that,” she continued.

“If I’d met him and he lived where we live now, I’d have probably run a million miles.”

When they first started seeing each other, Christine added that things weren’t very serious.

Keeping things casual helped take the pressure off her, and in the process, it made her fall for Paddy in a way she hadn’t expected.

It was a bit of fun that turned into a marriage.

“What also helped me was that our relationship wasn’t full-on from the start. It was a bit of fun that turned into a marriage,” she added.

Meanwhile, during an appearance on Lorraine earlier this month (July), Christine addressed the reports surrounding her marriage.

She told Carol Vorderman: “Marriages just go up and down anyway, all marriages – especially long ones like ours, 15 years together.

“It’s not always going to be plain sailing. We’re trying to deal with things as privately as possible and we both just want to be there to support the children and give them an amazing summer.”

