Christine McGuinness’ Instagram fans have rallied round the star, offering their support after she detailed a parenting “struggle” with daughter Penelope.

The mum-of-three confessed her “worries” as the summer holidays come to an end and Penelope prepares to return to school.

The admission comes a month after Christine and husband Paddy announced their split.

Christine McGuinness shares parenting ‘struggle’ on Instagram

Last night (August 29) Christine took to Instagram to share a parenting “struggle” she has had recently with her 682k followers.

The model revealed that she has been struggling to get her daughter, Penelope, who she shares with estranged husband Paddy McGuinness, out of her bedroom recently.

In an attempt to stop Penelope – who has autism – from isolating herself, Christine threw a Pokemon picnic.

In a short video, Christine and her three kids – Penelope, Leo and Felicity – can be seen enjoying said picnic in their garden.

“So precious,” Christine captioned the post.

“I’ve struggled to get Penelope out of her bedroom recently, she is the sweetest girl who really enjoys her own space and company.

“Allowing her that quiet time alone and making sure she doesn’t isolate herself is a fine line.”

Christine shared her struggle on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Back to school fears

Christine then continued, expressing a worry about the summer holidays coming to an end.

“With the summer holidays almost over, I’m worried she [Penelope] might need time to settle back into school routine,” she then wrote.

I’m so grateful they have each other.

“Using her love for @pokemon and with support from Leo and Felicity, Penelope joined us outside for a ‘Pokemon picnic’ and she loved it,” she continued.

“I’m so grateful they have each other,” she said.

Additionally, she then added: “And I get to love them.”

Christine’s followers showed their support (Credit: BBC)

Fans rally round

Plenty of Christine’s followers took to the comments section to show their support for the star.

“Love this soooo much,” one follower wrote.

“What a beautiful idea!! She’s so lucky to have you as her mum,” another said.

“And they are super lucky to have you as their mummy,” a third commented.

“This is just lovely @mrscmcguinness thank you for sharing such a precious moment,” another wrote.

“You’ve got this,” a fifth encouraged.

Christine’s fans also rallied round recently after she broke her silence following her marriage split.

