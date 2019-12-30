Christine McGuinness horrified as husband Paddy reveals his tooth fell out after Christmas

Paddy McGuinness has revealed his tooth has falenl out after an eventful Christmas.

The Top Gear host shared a video to Instagram on Sunday showing fans a gap where his front tooth used to be.

In the footage, he said: "Hello there, how's your Sunday going," as he grinned for the camera.

Paddy captioned the post: "Our toilet blocked up on Christmas Eve, kids still off school for another two weeks and now this!

"Why is it always when the dentist is closed."

You still shock me and make me laugh over the most ridiculous things.

His followers were shocked including his wife, Christine McGuinness.

She commented: "WTF is this! I didn’t even know you didn’t have your own teeth!

"Almost 13 years together, you still shock me and make me laugh over the most ridiculous things! This is awful!"

Others were gobsmacked by Paddy's injury with one person adding: "That’s such bad luck. Hope you get it sorted out soon."

Another said: "What’s happened?!?" while a third joked: "Just get some emergency repair glue from Boots."

It comes after Christine gushed over their "calmest" and "happiest" Christmas with their children.

The couple are parents to six-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, who have autism, and daughter Felicity, three.

Alongside a photo of herself next to the Christmas tree, Christine wrote: "We’ve done it and with only one massive overload meltdown!

"I’d say that was our most successful, calmest, happiest Christmas yet! Kiddies are all in bed, mummy is cleaning up and getting an early night.. oh wow my life has changed."

Earlier this month, the couple put up their Christmas tree for the first time in years as it used to leave their kids feeling "overstimulated and anxious".

She said on Instagram: "I am the proudest mummy, I can't believe my babies are happy around our Christmas tree.

"Christmas is always a very difficult time of year for us, our children can get overwhelmed, upset with all the changes everywhere.

"So far, they are coping amazing and we have managed to put a tree up at home without any upset for the first time in years!

"Now, somehow I just need to keep this whole calm, prep, structured Christmas feel around for the next two weeks!"

