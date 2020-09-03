Christine McGuinness ‘heartbroken’ as she reveals her mum has cancer

Christine McGuinness has been left heartbroken after her mum was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The star took to Instagram to share the “most upsetting post [she] will ever write” about her beloved mother.

However, she admitted her mum’s “determined to fight” the disease.

Christine McGuinness said her mum is “determined to fight” the disease (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Christine McGuinness say?

She wrote: “This is possibly the most upsetting post I will ever write and typing away now it’s really hitting home.

“My mum, my best friend, my rock was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It’s hit me hard, we are very close. She is a huge part of our family.

“We spend almost every weekend together with my children, their bond is magical.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEpNQRslZ5_/

“But, my mum is also the strongest woman I know and is determined to fight it she’s a proper ‘scouse Ma’. (sic)”

Christine revealed four of her aunties battled the disease.

She added: “I have always supported breast cancer charities as four of my aunties have also had breast cancer.

She has the biggest heart and always just wants to help others.

“My mum has asked me to continue helping raise money and awareness (the reason I’m sharing this).

“She has the biggest heart and always just wants to help others #MyMum #MyInspo #MyMa You will smash it mum (sic)”

Christine McGuinness quits Real Housewives of Cheshire

Christine McGuiness said four of her aunties have also had breast cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, last month, Christine confirmed she had quit Real Housewives of Cheshire to explore other “really exciting” opportunities.

She said: “I’ve got to make time for other things and with any time that I’ve got I need to spend it with the family and children.

“I’m still going to be about. You’re probably going to see more of me and it’s all really exciting.

“I’m sort of pinching myself. I can’t believe my luck, but I’m also quite sad that I’m not going to be filming with the ‘Housewives’ who start filming now in the next few weeks.

Christine with husband Paddy McGuinness (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“But yeah I’m not going back this series, but I’m moving on.”

The 32-year-old reality TV star has daughter Felicity, four, and seven-year-old twins Leo and Penelope with husband Paddy McGuinness.

