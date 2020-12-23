Christine McGuinness heartbroken as she is unable to visit sick mum until next summer

Christine McGuinness has revealed she may not be able to visit her sick mum until next summer.

The 32-year-old reality star says that until her mum is able to get a vaccine for coronavirus, she won’t be able to visit her as she is currently battling breast cancer.

Christine hasn’t been able to see her mum since August, leaving her devastated.

Christine McGuinness may not be able to see her poorly mum until next summer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Christine McGuinness say?

Christine shared the news on Instagram today (December 23), alongside a shot of her mum and her three kids.

She wrote: “Being away from my mum for so long whilst she’s fighting cancer is heartbreaking, it has made me think a lot about those who have lost parents and loved ones and will never see them again.

“I haven’t seen my mum since August and probably won’t see her till next summer unless she gets a vaccine.

“But I am just so thankful her treatment is all going ahead as planned and grateful I will get to see her again one day.”

The mum-of-three went on: “So if staying away from our friends and families this Christmas means we can spend the rest of our lives making up for it that’s what I’ll do.

“Miss you mum, thinking of you every second, you are doing amazing.”

Being away from my mum for so long whilst she’s fighting cancer is heartbreaking

Fans rushed to support the star, with one saying: “Thoughts go out to you.”

A second added: “Sending lots of love.”

Christine is spending Christmas with husband Paddy and their kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another penned: “Beautifully said. Sending lots of love to you and your family. Have a wonderful Christmas.”

While Peter Andre commented a string of heart emojis.

When did Christine announce her mum’s diagnosis?

The news comes months after Christine revealed her beloved mum had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The heartbroken star told fans her mum was “determined” in a lengthy post on Instagram.

The reality star last saw her mum in August (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said: “This is possibly the most upsetting post I will ever write and typing away now it’s really hitting home.

“My mum, my best friend, my rock was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.”

Meanwhile, in October, the star announced her mum wasn’t “doing well” after starting six months of chemotherapy.

As well as husband Paddy, Christine is also supported by her three kids Leo, Penelope and Felicity.

