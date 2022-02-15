Christine McGuinness has bravely opened up on her past struggles with anorexia.

The 33-year-old model, who is married to comedian Paddy, battled with the eating disorder for 10 years.

In a new interview, Christine shared her past eating habits after being diagnosed at the age of 14.

Model Christine McGuinness has discussed her eating disorder battle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Christine McGuinness opens up on eating disorder

Christine knew she was anorexic at the age of eight.

The star later went on to move to Paris in her late teens in a bid to launch her career as a model and dancer.

At the time, Christine would only eat 90 calorie Cup-A-Soups every other day.

I barely ate

Speaking to the MailOnline, she shared: “The only thing that got slightly out of control was my eating disorder. No one was keeping an eye on me, so I barely ate.

“I was dancing and burning a lot of calories, and I never took a dinner break. It was easy for me to get away with not eating, because no one was watching me.”

Christine only began her recovery after meeting husband Paddy.

Christine overcame her eating disorder with the help of husband Paddy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The model added: “Patrick would give me food in little dribs and drabs, so I didn’t even notice. It was in such a soft way.”

The couple have since went on to welcome eight-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and five-year-old Felicity.

Before welcoming her first two children, it took Christine four years for her body to regulate.

Christine’s autism diagnosis

During the chat, Christine also admitted that her “autism played a part” in her eating disorder battle.

The mum-of-three was diagnosed with the condition last year.

Christine underwent tests as her three children all have autism.

Christine was previously diagnosed with autism (Credit:BBC)

The model documented the process on her BBC One documentary with husband Paddy, Our Family and Autism.

After being diagnosed, Christine said: “I’m absolutely fine with being autistic.

“It’s just exhausting. I feel better now I’m not mad.”

She also admitted that she had always been a loner, and mirrored the people around her to “fit in”.

