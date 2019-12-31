Christine McGuinness describes 'awful aftermath' of Christmas as children weren't 'prepared for it to end'

Christine McGuinness has always been open when it comes to her children's autism.

Now the model, 31, has spoken candidly about her children's festive experience.

And, after enjoying a fun Christmas, Christine has now described the 'awful aftermath'.

After describing Christmas as the most 'successful, calmest, happiest yet' mum-of-three Christine went on to document the aftermath on Instagram.

She captioned one image: "Last week I told how proud I was to have a Christmas tree up at home, I am still very proud that my children coped well over Christmas as they struggle so much with sensory overload, anxiety, they become easily overwhelmed.

"But, I wasn’t ready for the aftermath following Christmas Day, it has has been awful.

I think I prepared them so much for Christmas Day, I didn’t prepare them for it to end.

"I’m still learning every day and next year will be better again."

Christine went on to explain that the best way to help her kids was to get them involved in activities.

"We took the tree down together and explained 'Christmas has finished'," she said. "Today seems calmer. I’m just hoping for the best, patiently waiting for normal routine to come back!"

Christine's six-year-old twins, Leo and Penelope, both have autism, and earlier this year they spoke about their youngest, three-year-old Felicity, who was starting to show signs of having the disorder.

It wasn't just the children Christine was dealing with over the festive period, though.

Husband Paddy also had an eventful time, with the Take Me Out and Top Gear presenter, 46, revealing that one of his front teeth had fallen out.

He shared a video on Instagram, starting with: "Hello there, how's your Sunday going?" before flashing a gap-toothed smile.

