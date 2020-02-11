Christine McGuinness reveals youngest daughter has autism

Christine McGuinness has revealed she and Paddy's youngest daughter Felicity has autism, just like their six year-old twins Leo and Penelope.

Christine , 31, took to Instagram to make the announcement about three-year-old Felicity, writing: "I am so proud to be your mummy."

"Recently our youngest daughter Felicity was also diagnosed with autism, three years after our twins Leo and Penelope were diagnosed," Christine explained.

"Going through this journey again does still bring some heartache knowing all three children will face challenges and difficulties that others won’t.

We are here to love and support our three extra special children and I thank god every day these babies are mine.

"But ultimately I feel confident as a family we are in a much stronger place, we are able to use our experience and knowledge as power helping us to feel well prepared.

Christine has been working tirelessly to raise awareness of autism, often taking to social media to talk about her children and giving interviews about the condition.

She recently posted a poem, writing: "I wrote this poem a couple of years ago when my twins Leo and Penelope were diagnosed with autism.

Let’s continue to talk, support and help the world truly understand autism.

"Now they’re six and a half, I can’t believe how far they have come, they’re shining! But also as a society in general I believe the difference in autism awareness is so much better now which is great.

"But as parents and carers, we still have a long way to go until everyone understands. Let’s continue to talk, support and help the world truly understand autism."

She also revealed how Christmas had taken a lot of preparation as changes to their normal routine can be very upsetting to those with autism.

"I wasn’t ready for the aftermath following Christmas Day, it has been awful," she said. "I think I prepared them so much for Christmas Day, I didn’t prepare them for it to end.

"I’m still learning every day and next year will be better again."

Autism is a developmental disorder characterised by difficulties with social interaction and communication, and by restricted and repetitive behavior.

Parents often notice signs during the first three years of their child's life.

