Christine McGuinness has revealed that her children don’t know she’s split with husband Paddy.

The 34-year-old stunned many fans when she and Paddy announced their shock split last year.

However, Christine – who shares nine-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, and Felicity, six, with the comedian – has kept their split secret from their children.

All three children have been diagnosed as autistic. Christine was recently diagnosed with the condition herself.

And model Christine, who still lives with Paddy in their Cheshire home, is determined to keep things as normal as possible for her family unit.

Christine McGuinness on her children

“The children don’t know any different and they’re growing up in a happy and loving home,” she explained. “I just want it to continue like that.”

She continued that she would struggle if Paddy, 49, decided he wanted to move out.

“We don’t know what the future holds but right now it works,” she told Women’s Own.

“The thought of eventually co-parenting in separate houses is something I’m going to really struggle with.”

When did Christine and Paddy split?

Christine and Paddy announced the end of their 11-year marriage in July 2022 with an emotional statement.

“A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children,” the statement read.

“This was not an easy decision to make. We are moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.

“We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.”

Christine has added she is now back dating – something she has found scary.

“I don’t know what it’s like to date,” she told The Times. “I can’t remember what it’s like to be single.

“Going into a new chapter on my own is petrifying for someone who doesn’t like change.”

