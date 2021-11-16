Christine McGuinness breaks her silence on photo of Paddy McGuinness with another woman

Christine McGuinness, the wife of comedian and presenter Paddy McGuinness, has broken her silence on the pictures that showed her husband with another woman.

The pictures, which emerged in February 2018, showed Paddy arm in arm with another woman.

The woman in question was All Saint’s singer, Nicole Appleton.

What did Christine McGuinness see?

Hours before he’d been snapped cosying up with the singer, Paddy had told Christine that he was out with friends.

Christine was at home with their three children and was reportedly unaware of Paddy and Nicole’s friendship.

Christine McGuinness, 33, has now broken her silence on the photos.

In her new book, A Beautiful Nightmare, Christine revealed that she was ‘physically sick’ upon seeing the pictures and ‘vomited’.

What did Christine McGuinness write in her book?

In an extract from the book, which is being serialised in the Mirror, Christine wrote: “I clicked on Instagram, where I’d been tagged in some posts. Then I saw them… pictures and videos of my husband and another woman out in London. And they were everywhere.”

She then went on to write: “My husband, arm-in-arm with another woman. I felt physically sick. I ran to the toilet to vomit. Still to this day, I can remember that absolutely awful pit-of-your-stomach feeling.”

The wife of the 48-year-old comedian then went on to write: “It was a bit of a heartbroken moment. I was absolutely devastated by these pictures.”

What happened next between Paddy and Christine?

However, Christine claims that the thought of leaving Paddy never even entered her head. She said that she wanted her children to have their father at home, something she never had.

She said: “I had to brush it under the carpet. I haven’t mentioned it since. We’ve never spoken about it really, and I’ve certainly never talked about it publically before. We just got on with married life.”

Christine said she’s “glad” they did because “his bond with the children is so much better than it ever was then”.

Paddy and Christine met when Christine was 19. They married in 2011 and have since gone on to have three children.

Christine also revealed in her book that she, like her three children, has autism. She wrote: “I have been confirmed as autistic. It’s strange, but I’ve noticed there are little hints throughout my life that I’m autistic and more like my children than I could ever have imagined.”

