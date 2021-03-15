Christine Lampard welcomes baby: meaning behind her and Frank Lampard’s son’s name

Christine Lampard has given birth to a baby boy, her second child with husband Frank Lampard.

The Loose Women presenter has welcomed a son and has revealed the couple have called him Freddie.

Christine, 42, looked radiant in a shot she shared with Instagram which sees her cradling her newborn.

What has Christine Lampard called her baby?

She wrote: “Let us introduce you to our newest addition. ..Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard! We are completely in love.”

Frederick is a tribute to Christine’s dad – the couple’s daughter Patricia is named after Frank’s beloved late mum.

Frank is yet to comment; he has been absent on the social media platform since he parted company with Chelsea Football Club in January.

Alongside daughter Patricia, who is two, Frank is also dad to Luna, 15, and Isla, 13 – Christine is very close to her stepdaughters.

Christine announced she was expecting her second child in January this year.

Cradling her bump in a cute picture, she said: “A new year and a new baby on the way for the Lampards.”

The Irish TV star admitted being pregnant in lockdown had been a little odd.

“It’s been a strange and worrying time to be pregnant but we’re hoping and praying that cuddles from family and friends are not too far off,” she commented.

“Sending all my love to everyone going through pregnancy during this crazy time.”

Christine and Frank have been married since 2015, celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary last December. Congratulations to the Lampards!

