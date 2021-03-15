News

Christine Lampard welcomes baby: meaning behind her and Frank Lampard’s son’s name

Couple are already parents to Patricia

By Karen Hyland
| Updated:

Christine Lampard has given birth to a baby boy, her second child with husband Frank Lampard.

The Loose Women presenter has welcomed a son and has revealed the couple have called him Freddie.

Christine, 42, looked radiant in a shot she shared with Instagram which sees her cradling her newborn.

What has Christine Lampard called her baby?

She wrote: “Let us introduce you to our newest addition. ..Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard! We are completely in love.”

Frederick is a tribute to Christine’s dad – the couple’s daughter Patricia is named after Frank’s beloved late mum.

Frank is yet to comment; he has been absent on the social media platform since he parted company with Chelsea Football Club in January.

Alongside daughter Patricia, who is two, Frank is also dad to Luna, 15, and Isla, 13 – Christine is very close to her stepdaughters.

Christine announced she was expecting her second child in January this year.

Cradling her bump in a cute picture, she said: “A new year and a new baby on the way for the Lampards.”

The Irish TV star admitted being pregnant in lockdown had been a little odd.

“It’s been a strange and worrying time to be pregnant but we’re hoping and praying that cuddles from family and friends are not too far off,” she commented.

“Sending all my love to everyone going through pregnancy during this crazy time.”

Christine and Frank have been married since 2015, celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary last December. Congratulations to the Lampards!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Trending Articles

Caroline Flack documentary: Star’s mum criticises Lorraine Kelly and Graham Norton
The Voice UK: Viewers devastated as Wura forced to quit due to medical reasons
The Voice UK: Wura quitting due to medical reasons leaves fans ‘gutted’
Kate Garraway reveals hospital call in which she was told husband Derek ‘may have died’
Piers Morgan latest news
Piers Morgan news: Wife Celia makes him do the housework now he’s unemployed
Alex Beresford and Oprah
Alex Beresford reportedly set to break America with Oprah’s help after defending Meghan Markle against Piers Morgan
Who plays Kelly in Coronation Street?