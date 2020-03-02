Christine Lampard shares cute photo of daughter Patricia

Presenter Christine Lampard shared a cute picture of her and husband Frank's baby daughter Patricia on Instagram.

In it, the tot has the tiniest ponytail with Christine commenting: "Just enough for a ponytail."

View this post on Instagram Just enough for a ponytail 👶🏻😂🥰 A post shared by Christine Lampard (@christinelampard) on Mar 1, 2020 at 6:25am PST

It's not the first time Christine has shared a picture of baby Patricia, who was named after Frank's mum, but she is yet to show fans the little girl's face preferring to protect her daughter's identity.

One follower commented: "Would love to see her little face."

Another added: "Ahh the cutest little pony ever".

Christine and Frank welcomed Patricia - their first child together - in September 2018.

View this post on Instagram Feed the birds 🎶 🐦 #marypoppins A post shared by Christine Lampard (@christinelampard) on Feb 26, 2020 at 9:43am PST

The couple also recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary with Christine marking the occasion on social media.

She wrote: "Four years ago I married my soulmate. You're the best husband and daddy we could ever wish for."

Christine is also step mum to Frank’s daughters Luna, 14, and Isla, 12, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

In an interview with Fabulous Magazine Christine revealed the girls love being big sisters to Patricia: "They adore her, I mean completely and utterly adore her, even more than I imagined they would.

"They’re at that perfect stage where I can ask them to keep an eye on her while I have a quick shower. They’re both very helpful, trustworthy and so brilliant with her."

Back in January, Christine shared a photo of Patricia being a "daddy's girl".

In the image, Patricia is seen in her pushchair as she points at a sign for Chelsea football club - which her dad Frank is the boss of.

Christine, 40, captioned the post: "Daddy’s girl @franklampard @chelseafc #chelsea."

Fans gushed over the picture with one person commenting: "So cute!"

Another wrote: "Aww her hair is beautiful," while a third added: "Aw wow her hair," followed by heart eye emojis.

Christine previously revealed that their daughter Patricia is the "spitting image" of Frank.

She said on Lorraine last October: "He just absolutely adores her and she is the spitting image of him. She has none of my DNA, there's a tiny little bit of curly hair starting at the back and that's about it.

"Big blue eyes like her daddy. But no, he just adores her."

