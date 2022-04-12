Christine Lampard has opened up on her marriage to husband Frank, following his move to Liverpool.

The former footballer, who shares two children with the Lorraine host, is the current manager of Premier League club Everton.

In a new interview, Christine revealed how she and Frank manage the long-distance.

Christine Lampard has lifted the lid on her marriage to husband Frank (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Christine Lampard opens up on marriage to husband Frank

Christine and Frank live with their two young children in London.

However, the family also have a home in Liverpool as a base for Frank’s work.

Speaking to Fabulous Magazine, Christine explained: “Our home is here [in London], certainly at the minute anyway, because Patricia has her little classes and I’ve got my stuff.

“We’ve navigated through. It’s a lovely change of scenery [in Liverpool] and it’s nice to have a bit of greenery around us. We’ve got a place up there with a cot and a wee bed. You get used to it and it’s not actually a big deal.”

Despite the long-distance, the married pair are still closer than ever.

In addition, Christine shared: “We are always trying to steal a little hour here or there to sit and talk about stuff. We talk about the kids, but sometimes it’s nice to talk about nothing.”

Meanwhile, the star also revealed that daughter Patricia is fully supportive of her dad’s new role and watches him on TV.

The pair also share son Freddie, who was born in March last year.

Christine and Frank started dating back in 2009 and married in 2015.

Christine is also a step-mother

At the time, the football star was already a dad to daughters Luna and Isla from his relationship with Elen Rivas.

Before welcoming their children together, Frank told The Mirror in 2014: “Christine’s done amazingly becoming a step-parent to them.

“She’s been in the girls’ lives for four years now, she’s completely taken to it.”

