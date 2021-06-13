Christine Lampard has marked her return to social media after giving birth to a baby boy earlier this year with a cute Instagram snap.

The Loose Women presenter and her husband Frank Lampard welcome son Freddie into the world in March.

Since then Christine has kept a low profile on Instagram and Twitter. But she posted again for the first time in three months yesterday afternoon (Saturday, June 12).

Frank and Christine Lampard became parents again in March (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Christine Lampard post?

Christine, 42, shared an adorable family snap with her 600,000 followers on the image-sharing platform.

However, unless Freddie is toddling about already, it doesn’t appear he was in the pic.

That’s because the snap showed the long shadows of two figures cast on a path on a sunny day.

However, one participant in the pic who could be clearly identified was pet pooch Minnie, referred to in the caption.

Christine punned, alongside a dog emoji: “Minnie likes to overshadow.”

Christine announces birth of Freddie on Instagram

The post before her most recent snap was her announcement in the spring about Freddie’s arrival.

The image showed her tenderly cradling her second-born from what appears to be a hospital maternity bed.

Minnie likes to overshadow.

Christine captioned the pic: “Let us introduce you to our newest addition, Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard! We are completely in love.”

How did fans react to Christine’s latest upload?

Followers and celebrity pals were touched by the shadows image, with Holly Willoughby among those to express her approval.

The This Morning host cooed, adding a heart emoji to her comment: “Awwwwwww.”

Others were also delighted to see family members spending quality time with one another.

One person joked: “Little monsters in the garden. Or I should say big monsters?”

And another chimed in, making use of heart and heart-eyed emojis: “Such a lovely family.”

Christine and Frank also have daughter Patricia together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Although Christine did not confirm who the shadows belong to, daughter Patricia is now two years old and will be three in September.

Former Chelsea manager Frank is also dad to Luna, 15, and Isla, 14, with former partner Elen Rivas.

