Christine Lampard has announced she’s pregnant with her second baby.

The Loose Women star is already a mum to her daughter Patricia, two, with husband Frank Lampard.

On Saturday, Christine shared a photo of her growing baby bump to Instagram to share the news.

What did Christine Lampard say about being pregnant?

Alongside the photo, Christine said: “A new year and a new baby on the way for the Lampards!

“It’s been a strange and worrying time to be pregnant but we’re hoping and praying that cuddles from family and friends are not too far off.

“Sending all my love to everyone going through pregnancy during this crazy time.”

Christine Lampard pregnant with baby number two (Credit: ITV)

Fans congratulated the couple over the happy news.

One person said: “Oh wow… big huge congratulations.”

Another wrote: “Ah amazing news!”

A third added: “Awwww huge congratulations.”

Another fan branded it the “best news ever”.

Christine and Frank already have daughter Patricia (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This will be Christine’s second baby with footballer husband Frank.

Frank also has two daughters – Luna, 15, and Isla, 13, – from a previous relationship.

Last September, Christine marked their daughter Patricia’s second birthday.

The couple decorated with Peppa Pig balloons, cake and presents.

The star wrote: “Our little girl is the big 2 already!

Frank is also dad to his teenage daughters (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

“We mightn’t have been able to have a big party but we made up for it with a #peppapig cake, presents and plenty of balloons.”

Many of Christine’s celebrity pals gushed over the post and wished Patricia a happy second birthday.

Holly Willoughby commented: “Happy birthday beautiful Patrica.”

Christine’s Loose Women co-star Andrea McLean said: “Awwwww!!! Happy birthday xx.”

