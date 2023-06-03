Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner in shock ‘she didn’t scream’ comment

Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, has shared a series of worrying letters protesting his innocence.

In letters seen by the Daily Mail, Brueckner allegedly details his falling out with informant Helge Busching. He was the first person to report Brueckner to the police as a suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance.

Brueckner claimed the men fell out after a drug deal went wrong. However, in the letters he shares worrying details of a conversation Busching claimed to have had with him.

German and Portuguese police searched a reservoir in Portugal close to where Madeleine went missing this week (Credit: Sky News)

Christian Brueckner hits back over Madeleine McCann claims

In the letters, Brueckner attacks the police investigation against him as groundless. He has made a concerted effort to clear his name by writing several letters about his treatment in prison. He is currently serving seven years for rape.

In the latest letter he targeted Busching. Busching initially contacted police in 2017 to say he had information on the case. The two men had been pals in Portugal in the early 2000s but allegedly fell out the year Madeleine went missing and never spoke again.

In his letter, Brueckner wrote: “The following sentences from the ‘witness’ Helge B in 2017 were responsible for all the public hunting and hatred against me by the German authorities.”

Quoting Busching, the letter continued: “I was at the hippy festival in 2008 in Spain. We then started talking about Portugal. It was then Christian made a comment about the missing girl. Christian asked me if I was still going to Portugal, I replied: ‘I’m no longer going to Portugal because there are too many problems there, Portugal has too many police for me on account of the missing child. It is indeed strange that she disappeared without a trace.’ Christian replied: ”Yes, she did not scream.'”

Switching back to his own voice, Brueckner said: “It’s not even worthy of comment,” before explaining they fell out over a drug deal.

Kate and Gerry McCann’s daughter went missing in Portugal in 2007 (Credit: Splash News)

‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’

The new letters come just days after the Daily Mail shared a defiant note from the prime suspect in the Brit’s disappearance. Signing off, he wrote: “I’m writing this without self-pity and my self-confidence and self-control was never at a higher level.”

Brueckner then added: “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Chin up! Better days are coming.”

