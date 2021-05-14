Courtney Stodden has accepted Chrissy Teigan’s apology for historic tweets that reportedly saw the model urge Courtney to kill themselves.

The messages were allegedly sent back in 2011 around the time that Courtney rose to fame.

At the time, Courtney was 16 and hit the headlines for marrying actor Doug Hutchison, who was 50 at the time of their wedding.

Of course, UK fans will recognise Courtney from when they appeared on the 12th season of Celebrity Big Brother back in 2013.

What did Courtney Stodden say about Chrissy Teigan’s tweets?

Earlier this week, 26-year-old Courtney – who recently came out as non-binary – claimed Chrissy “would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself”.

It came after Teigen – who is married to John Legend – publicly insulted the model on Twitter, telling them to “go to sleep forever”.

Yesterday (May 13), Courtney accepted Teigan’s apology and said they forgive her.

However, Courtney is unsure if the apology is a “sincere” one.

They said: “I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter.

“All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realising her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record.”

What did Chrissy actually say in the tweets?

Chrissy allegedly told Courtney to take a “dirt nap” – this alludes to a dead person’s burial.

The 2011 message is said to read: “My Friday fantasy: you. dirt nap. mmmmmm baby.”

Another tweet from Teigen to Stodden is said to have stated: “Go. to sleep. forever.”

So what did Chrissy Teigan’s apology to Courtney Stodden actually say?

Chrissy posted her apology over a series of tweets on the social networking site.

Addressing the American media personality, model, singer and songwriter, she said: “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past [bleep] in front of the entire world.

“I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll.

“I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

Teigan added: “I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly.

I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll.

“These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!”

She then claimed: “I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fuelled all this, I want to also publicly apologise.

“I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.”

She then addressed her fans.

“And I am so sorry I let you guys down,” she said.

“I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”

Courtney Stodden: ‘There have been five times I’ve wanted to kill myself’

Earlier this week, Courtney opened up about the “playground bullying” they suffered at the hands of female celebrities.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, they said: “There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies. Some of the worst treatment I got was from women.

“People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn’t have been in,” they added.

Courtney also admitted to feeling suicidal during dark moments in their life.

They said: “There have probably been five times that I’ve felt like I wanted to kill myself – and made the actions to go ahead and do it. So, there’s been a lot of dark moments in my life.”

