Chris Whitty has warned lockdown restrictions could return in just FIVE weeks as cases rise.

From Monday, July 19, all COVID-19 restrictions will lift in England despite cases soaring.

However, England’s Chief Medical Officer warned the hospitalisation numbers could reach “quite scary levels”.

Lockdown rules could return, according to Chris Whitty

Prof Whitty said at a webinar hosted by the Science Museum: “We are not by any means out of the woods yet on this, we are in much better shape due to the vaccine programme, and drugs and a variety of other things.

“But this has got a long way to run in the UK, and it’s got even further to run globally.”

The top medic added that if hospital admissions begin doubling and things are “not topping out”, then in “five, six, seven eight weeks” Boris Johnson may need to “look again” at restrictions.

Meanwhile, Prof Whitty said: “Currently this epidemic is doubling. It’s doubling in cases.

“It is also doubling in people going to hospital, and it’s doubling in deaths.”

Adding that hospitals could soon be faced with “scary numbers again”, Prof Whitty said: “I don’t think we should underestimate the fact that we could get into trouble again, surprisingly fast.”

It comes after the prime minister confirmed England will lift all Covid restrictions from July 19.

This means the one-metre social distancing rule will be scrapped as well as the legal requirement to wear a face mask.

Mr Johnson insisted that this pandemic is “not over” but said the country should proceed with “caution”.

Elsewhere, Dr Susan Hopkins told the Andrew Marr Show that we “may have to do further lockdowns this winter”.

Other experts have predicted the winter months could be tough.

