How I’m A Celebrity star Chris Moyles lost weight amid struggle with body dysmorphia

Chris Moyles showed I’m A Celebrity viewers his weight loss on last night’s show (November 6). It comes after the radio personality has endured years of issues surrounding body confidence.

Ten new celebrities arrived in Australia on last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity. The first two contestants to pop up on screen were Chris and Love Island icon Olivia Attwood.

Before they parachuted from a helicopter, the pair sat down together and enjoyed a luxury meal.

Chris remarked that he couldn’t identify some of the fruit on the table. In a jovial manner, Chris said that he “used to be fat” so is still learning the names of healthy foods.

Beneath Chris’ predilection for humour, however, lies a history of insecurity.

In previous interviews, the former radio DJ has spoken about his weight loss journey. He’s also discussed the body confidence issues he’s endured.

Chris has gone from 18 stone at his heaviest to 12 stone. Many I’m A Celeb viewers got their first look at Chris’ new physique in last night’s installment.

Even Olivia acknowledged his transformation. She told him: “You look different.”

In the past, Chris has discussed how he managed to lose as much weight as he has. He discussed many of his methods with TV presenter Ross Kemp on his podcast The Kempcast in 2020.

He said, of his body processes: “I don’t have the metabolism of an 18-year-old girl or boy, I just don’t.”

Chris went on to explain: “I weigh myself six days a week. And I know you shouldn’t and I know it’s not for everyone but I do that so I can learn about how my body works.

“I will train Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and I will watch what I eat and I’ll eat very little. I do intermittent fasting and I’ll eat at 6.30pm or 7pm and I’ll be fine. I need to do that from the weekends that I have.”

Chris didn’t just talk about the methodology behind his weight loss to Ross Kemp. The 48-year-old also talked about the tumultuous relationship he sometimes has with his body.

“I’m fascinated by body dysmorphia because I really have an issue with body dysmorphia, which I think most people do,” he confessed.

The NHS website defines body dysmorphia as a “mental health condition” in which sufferers spend “a lot of time worrying about flaws in their appearance”.

Symptoms include fixating on one specific body part and either looking in mirrors excessively or avoiding them altogether.

In the past, Chris vehemently spoke out about claims he’s had weight loss surgery, as well as claims he’s taken supplements to support his transformation.

He was so frustrated by these accusations that in 2017, he took to social media to defend himself.

“I have never even heard of this product, let alone used it,” the DJ reportedly expressed on Facebook. “I don’t want people reading this and thinking that’s how I lost weight.”

He added: “So here, from my tiny mouth, is the truth. I stopped buying bread. Dramatically cut my lager intake. Started eating better food. Trained regularly. That’s it. I just want you to know I didn’t use any supplements.”

