Chris Moyles unrecognisable after five-stone weight loss

Chris Moyles stunned fans with a snap taken by celeb pal Keith Lemon that showcased his incredible five-stone weight loss.

The Radio X and former BBC Radio One DJ has dedicated the last few years to a new and healthy lifestyle, which has seen him shed the pounds.

But fans couldn't believe the transformation and took to social media site Instagram to comment on the new look.

Read more: Kerry Katona shares secret to her toned new body as she wows fans with yoga workout

Comedian Keith, 45 - real name Leigh Francis - shared an image from a night out with Chris, 46, and captioned the snap: "Had a lovely evening with this fella last night. Feeling it now."

It wasn't long before Keith's army of followers took to Instagram to comment on the transformation.

Oh my god, Chris Moyles he's lost loads weight.

"Oh my god, Chris Moyles, he's lost loads weight xx," one wrote.

Another said: "Jesus!!! Is that Chris Moyles? Where's he gone?"

"Wow, that dude looks like he's lost a lot of weight," a third said.

The DJ said that his healthy lifestyle now includes cardio sessions three times a week and weight training.

He told The Sun: "I don't know what I used to think when I looked in the mirror when I was at my worst.

"Now if I go out on a Friday or Saturday and have a few beers, I can see that I'm bloating in the mirror on Sunday."

He also told Metro: "I'm getting older. If I don't keep fit I will be dead by the time I am 50."

Now, on his Instagram page, Chris's intro reads: "Used to be a fat DJ. Now I'm a DJ."

Read more: Gemma Collins continues to show off slimmed-down body in gym video

Despite Chris' amazing transformation and relentless drive towards a healthier lifestyle, some of Keith's followers questioned his extreme weight loss.

"Is Chris alright, he doesn't look well?" one asked.

Another said: "Is that Mr Moyles? Is he ok?"

A third wrote: "I love Chris Moyles but he looked so much healthier with a bit of timber on him."

But, biting back on those who posted negative comments, another follower said: "OMG so much criticism on here! This is the problem... People will never change no matter how much others try to get the message across!!!!"

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!