Love Island star Chris Hughes was rushed to the hospital after suffering the “worst night of my life”.

The 30-year-old was struck down with “hangover symptoms” as he branded his life “pathetic”.

Chris, who found fame on Love Island back in 2017, was rushed to hospital yesterday (Tuesday, January 31).

The star uploaded some photos of himself in hospital, in a hospital gown, to his story for his 2.2 million followers to see.

The first photo uploaded to his story saw Chris with a canula in his arm.

“So basically all my antics on Saturday have caused this,” he wrote.

“When I was posting about running 4k I was not truly hungover Sunday and Monday, but I was chronically dehydrated and have alcohol hepatitis,” he continued.

“Not cool, not cool at all.”

Love Island star Chris Hughes talks hospital dash

Chris the continued, explaining that his liver is “damaged” due to his boozy Saturday night.

“Essentially my liver is damaged and couldn’t consume the alcohol consumptions and the bloods have also shown that,” he wrote.

In another post, Chris – who used to date Olivia Attwood – could be seen looking sleepy, propped up against a wall.

“Our NHS are insanely good, as we know,” he wrote.

I am ruined. I have learned my lesson.

“They have been thorough and over-the-top friendly to me which is the perfect combo,” he continued.

“I haven’t managed to consume water that’s why I am on this drip, a sip of water makes me feel sick,” he added.

He then went on to say: “I am ruined. I have learned my lesson.”

Chris talks ‘worst night of his life’

The Love Island star then continued, explaining exactly what the problem had been.

He explained that he’d done a run, workout, and gone to the sauna to sweat out the alcohol. However, he had actually just been “torturing” his body.

He then went on to say that the incident reminded him of when he got sunstroke in the Love Island villa.

“Last night was the worst night of my life,” the Love Island star then said.

“Hallucinating, sick and the back pain is the worst pain ever. Dull ache relentless. Been at the hospital since 5am, went to another clinic at 8:30am, to be sent straight back here to sort my pathetic life out,” he then continued.

“Moral is, NHS are the best and don’t go and watch Sunderland [FC] the same day as a night out. It ruins you.”

