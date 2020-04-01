Chris Evans convinced he had coronavirus after family had symptoms

Chris Evans has revealed he thinks he had coronavirus on his Virgin Radio Breakfast Show.

The presenter, 54, explained on Tuesday's show (March 31) that he thinks the deadly bug spread through his home.

Chris said his son Noah, 11, "had a fever" and he self-isolated.

Chris Evans thinks he had coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chris said on the show: "I think I've had it [coronavirus].

"I'm not saying I'm qualified to say this though.

Noah had the fever and he self-isolated before we all had to for 14 days.

"So many of us had this really weird cold two or three weeks ago and if four out of five most prominent people on the telly talking about coronavirus, if they can get it – they're only mild symptoms, a bit of a sniffle and dry cough.."

Chris said his son Noah had a fever (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He added: "I didn't get the fever or the dry cough, that's why I didn't self-isolate.

"But by that time, Tash [his wife] had this cough and almost everybody you saw on telly reporting on the coronavirus looked red-faced and runny-eyed.

"I think lots of us have had it!"

Chris recently revealed he's hosting his radio show from a boat at the bottom of his garden amid isolation.

The star also said he might have to miss the birth of his grandchild due to the UK lockdown.

His oldest daughter Jade, 34, is due to give birth soon.

Last month, Chris told The Sun: "If things turn out as they look like they’re going to, then I won’t be able to be there.

“We don’t know if it’s a boy or a girl but it’s a lovely thing to look forward to, especially with everything that’s going on.

"Hopefully I’ll get to see my daughter before then but who can say if that will be possible either."

Aside from Jade and Noah, Chris is also a dad to son Eli, seven, and one-year-old twins Boo and Walt.

