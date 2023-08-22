Chris Evans reveals sad reason he decided to get tested amid cancer diagnosis: ‘For years I was such a scaredy cat’

Chris Evans recently revealed his cancer diagnosis and has urged others to check their skin.

The Virgin Radio host shared the news on his show on Monday (August 21). He said doctors have caught the skin cancer early so it should be “completely treatable”. Chris explained that his “angel” of a masseur found “a mark” on his shin.

Now, Chris has opened up about why he felt scared to be tested for years.

Radio star Chris urged others to get tested (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to the MailOnline, Chris, 57, said: “For years I was such a scaredy cat but I’ve had things taken out of me before that had resulted in the deaths of my dad, his two brothers and my mum. Cancer has had enough of us. I changed my thinking a while ago when I went to the toilet and there was clearly something very wrong.

“And up until that moment I was fearful of any possible test you could have done. For some reason this happened and it was so patently obvious. I finished what I was doing and phoned my GP straight away and it was like an epiphany. I was like, ‘Yes, I’ll get checked’.”

He added: “I now get checked too often for a couple of things, my doctor says.”

Chris Evans revealed his diagnosis on Monday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chris lost his dad Martin to colon cancer in 1979. His late mum Minnie battled breast cancer.

This week, Chris shared his cancer diagnosis on his Virgin Radio show. He said: “So the best news that I got whilst I was away is that it was a positive test, so I have tested positive for skin cancer.

“Obviously better news would have been [that it was] negative. But the reason it’s great news is because they’ve caught it as early as they can, as early as is possible. It’s as treatable as cancer can be to the extent that they call it ‘stage zero’.”

Chris then added a warning to listeners: “Just check yourself for stuff, as you get older especially, on your skin, on your bits and your bobs.

“Just keep checking because the biggest weapon in your arsenal, in our collective arsenal, is early detection. And so please do that.”

Back in 2019, Chris had a cancer scare and revealed he had undergone a skin cancer test after discovering concerning marks on his body before Christmas that year.

