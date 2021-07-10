Chris Eubank has paid tribute to son Sebastian – one of the ex boxer’s five children – after his death at the age of 29.

The news broke as Chris was on screen in Celebrity Gogglebox last night (July 9).

Sebastian had recently become father and was about to celebrate his 30th birthday.

Sebastian Eubank has died at the age of just 29 (Credit: Splash News)

So what happened to Chris Eubank’s son?

It’s been reported that Sebastian was found dead on the beach in Dubai – where he lived – after drowning.

Sebastian had followed in his father’s footsteps and become a professional boxer himself.

He recently welcomed a son, Raheem, with his wife Salma. And he was just days from his 30th birthday when he died.

Ex boxer Chris appears on Celebrity Gogglebox with eldest son Chris Jnr (Credit: Channel 4)

Chris Eubank issues heartbreaking statement

Chris Snr released a heartbreaking statement paying tribute to his son.

He said: “Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son.

“My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday.

“He leaves his wife Salma, his son Raheem born just a month ago, his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris, Jr, Joseph, one sister Emily and countless relatives and friends.”

Chris added: “Sebastian grew up in Hove in England. But in the last few years made his life in Dubai where he had a wide circle of friends and was a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies.

“As well as being a personal trainer and professional boxer, Sebastian was also a deep thinker who liked to challenge accepted wisdom.

“He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family.

“As a family we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life and remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend.”

So how many children does Chris Eubank have?

Chris has four children with his first wife Karron – Christopher, 31, Sebastian, Emily, 27, and Joseph, 24.

He has another son, Nathanael Wilson, 32, with ex-girlfriend Cynthia Wilson. The pair were only together for six months. Eubank requested a paternity test after his birth.

Chris and Karron split in 2005. He remarried his manager Claire Geary in 2014 but they split after three years.

The ex boxer appears on Celebrity Gogglebox with eldest son Chris Eubank Jnr.

Last night, he tweeted his sadness over the death of his brother.

He said: “Rest easy little brother, I love you and you will be missed always.”

