Chris Eubank Jr has vowed to treat the newborn son of his late brother Sebastian Eubank like his own child.

The Celebrity Gogglebox star opened up about his grief to his social media fans this morning (July 10).

Sharing images of himself, his brother and his nephew, Chris Jr admitted to being overwhelmed with emotion due to Sebastian’s death.

Sebastian Eubank drowned in Dubai (Credit: YouTube)

Chris Eubank Jr’s tribute: ‘You’ll always be in my heart’

Chris Jr, 31, revealed to his 360,000 followers that he “hadn’t stopped crying” as reports of his brother’s death emerged.

It is believed Sebastian, 29, was found dead on the beach in Dubai. A boxer just like his dad, Sebastian lived in the UAE with his wife Salma and young son Raheem.

Chris Jr began a series of posts accompanied by touching family images: “I haven’t cried since I was 12 years old… yesterday I cried the whole day.”

He continued, addressing Sebastian: “I’m sorry I wasn’t there to watch your back like a big brother’s supposed to. Can’t believe you’re really gone man but you’ll always be in my heart, mind and spirit.”

‘Watch over us’

Chris Jr’s tweets also implored Sebastian’s spirit to help protect his “legacy” – newborn Raheem.

Sharing an image of the tot and his father, Chris Jr added: “Now your legacy will live on through your beautiful newborn son and I will treat him like my own.

I will treat him like my own.

“Watch over us until we meet again, young lion.”

Chris Eubank Jr begs fans to appreciate their loved ones

He also called on his followers to make the most of the time they have with family and friends.

Posting a pic of him training with Sebastian, Chris Jr tweeted: “And to everyone out there reading this right now DON’T take ANY of your loved ones for granted.

“See them, speak to them, check up on them as much as you possibly can.

“Because you just never know if that one time will be the last time.

“Love you bro.”

Sebastian and Chris Jr’s father released a desperately sad tribute to his late son, hailing him as a “deep thinker”.

Former boxing champ Chris said: “Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son.

“My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday.

“He leaves his wife Salma, his son Raheem born just a month ago, his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris, Jr, Joseph, one sister Emily and countless relatives and friends.”

