Chloe Madeley, Judy Finnigin & Richard Madeley
News

Chloe Madeley supported by parents Richard and Judy as she makes heartbreaking admission about struggle as new mum

Awww!

By Gabrielle Rockson

Chloe Madeley has revealed that her parents support her a lot during challenging moments.

The daughter of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan welcomed her first child Bodhi with her husband James Haskell last year.

Speaking in a new interview, Chloe revealed that she battled with her mental health in the final stages of her pregnancy.

Richard Madeley And Judy Finnigan walking
Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan have been married since 1986 (Credit: Splash News)

Chloe Madeley speaks on her parents Richard and Judy

“I felt very isolated, very alone. [I was] quite depressed and quite freaked out. I also don’t think it helped at the time that James and I were still living in the Midlands and I was away from all my friends and family,” Chloe told the Midwife Pip podcast.

She added: “Whereas now if I have a bad day…I just get in the car and go to my parents.”

Chloe continued: “Just being in my family home with my mum and dad, who are also obsessed with Bodhi, I just catch my breath again and come back down to earth. I kind of reconnect with everything I love about my life.”

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell smiling
Chloe Madeley and James Haskell tied the knot in 2018 (Credit: Splash News)

Chloe Madeley’s birth

Last year, the personal trainer welcomed her daughter via an emergency C-section.

Taking to Instagram at the time, Chloe wrote: “Born 10.08.22 at 8:36am. A love that escapes all words, and the best thing that has ever happened to me.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart @jameshaskell for going on this adventure with me. I’ve never been happier. I love you.”

Opening up about her C-section, Chloe said: “Don’t think that because you expect your body to do something, it will, and don’t think you should attach any kind of emotion to that whatsoever.

“I could never have predicted that I’d end up getting an emergency c-section, or why, and I could never have predicted that breastfeeding would come so naturally to both my body and my baby.”

Read more: GMB today: Richard Madeley slammed by viewers over ‘insensitive’ behaviour during emotional interview

YouTube video player

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Chloe Madeley Judy Finnigan Richard Madeley

Trending Articles

Paul O'Grady speaking on This Morning
Paul O’Grady fans rally around as he shares heartbreaking family loss: ‘I knew it was coming’
Strictly star Jowita walking outside / Giovanni Pernice on This Morning
Strictly star Jowita Przystal admits she’s ‘feeling peaceful’ following ‘shock split’ from co-star
Paul O'Grady speaking on This Morning
Paul O’Grady fans rally around as he shares heartbreaking family loss: ‘I knew it was coming’
Leyla is gagged and terrified on Emmerdale; inset, Callum glares menacingly (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Leyla dead as Callum enacts his terrifying revenge?
Ben Shepherd on Tipping Point
Tipping Point’s ‘strict wardrobe rule’ for contestants revealed by former player
Shirley Ballas looking to the side on Loose Women, and her son Mark Ballas wearing sunglasses
Shirley Ballas left ‘sad’ as son Mark makes huge announcement: ‘I’m proud of you’