Chloe Madeley on This Morning
News

Chloe Madeley slams mum-shaming trolls as she vows to not to ‘stay quiet’

As she should!

By Gabrielle Cracknell

Chloe Madeley has hit out at mum-shaming trolls and insisted she will not “stay quiet”.

Richard and Judy’s daughter became a mum for the first time last August. Chloe welcomed baby girl Bodhi with former England rugby player James Haskell.

Chloe Madeley hits out at mum-shamers

Unfortunately it seems that Chloe’s social media following has already made her a target of mum-shaming. But the personal trainer refuses to surrender to the hate.

It’s okay to stick up for yourself.

Chloe told the Sun: “I’m not a big believer that you should take the high ground and stay quiet. I think it’s important to set an example to other people who are reading my stuff or watching my stuff, that it’s okay to stick up for yourself and it doesn’t make you a weak person, sometimes it makes you a strong, capable and self-aware person.”

Chloe Madeley on Loose Women
Chloe has experienced mum-shaming (Credit: ITV)

However, Chloe has started to worry that her family’s upcoming reality TV show, in which she plays a major role, may attract further trolling.

“When we started filming Bodhi was only six or seven months old and I didn’t need to strap her into her high chair because she couldn’t pull herself out of it. Things like that play on your mind and you think oh god, are people going to pick up on that? Are people going to criticise that?”

She nevertheless insisted she will continue to defend herself and will also avoid Twitter “because I have no interest in reading what anyone has to say on that website”.

Chloe Madeley on This Morning
The Madeleys have a reality TV show coming out soon (Credit: ITV)

Chloe discusses parenthood

Chloe also discussed how her approach to parenting has become more chilled-out over time.

“When Bodhi as a newborn, I was so hyper-focused on what I had to do when – what milestone was coming in a weeks time. What do I have to do to get her to say Mumma and Dada. It’s so funny because as she’s got older, I’ve got more and more laissez-faire about it and as a result I think Bodhi has become more relaxed and happy and I’ve become more relaxed and happy and my husband has become more relaxed and happy.”

Chloe added that the only time she becomes a “psychopath” is when the little girl is around a “swimming pool or a plug socket”.

Read More: Chloe Madeley wades into mum Judy Finnigan’s ‘row’ with Holly Willoughby

YouTube video player

Will you be watching the Madeley’s new show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Baby Chloe Madeley Parenting Trolls Twitter

Trending Articles

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash both on Loose Women
Stacey Solomon fans left shocked as she shares emotional news with Joe Swash
Deborah James on Lorraine and daughter Eloise on BBC Breakfast
Deborah James’ mum delights fans with news about granddaughter as she continues her mum’s legacy: ‘Absolutely amazing!’
Emmerdale characters Wendy and Bob both look sad
Emmerdale fans all say the same thing about Wendy’s reaction to being confronted by Bob
James Martin smiling
James Martin fans set to be handed double helping of TV chef after weeks of being replaced
Meghan Markle in a white hat and Princess Kate waving
Meghan Markle’s ex pal claims ‘writing was on the wall’ when Princess Kate became family’s ‘top dog’
Craig Doyle smiling on This Morning
Craig Doyle reveals his This Morning future after pleas from fans to make him permanent