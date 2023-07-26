Chloe Madeley slams mum-shaming trolls as she vows to not to ‘stay quiet’

Chloe Madeley has hit out at mum-shaming trolls and insisted she will not “stay quiet”.

Richard and Judy’s daughter became a mum for the first time last August. Chloe welcomed baby girl Bodhi with former England rugby player James Haskell.

Chloe Madeley hits out at mum-shamers

Unfortunately it seems that Chloe’s social media following has already made her a target of mum-shaming. But the personal trainer refuses to surrender to the hate.

It’s okay to stick up for yourself.

Chloe told the Sun: “I’m not a big believer that you should take the high ground and stay quiet. I think it’s important to set an example to other people who are reading my stuff or watching my stuff, that it’s okay to stick up for yourself and it doesn’t make you a weak person, sometimes it makes you a strong, capable and self-aware person.”

However, Chloe has started to worry that her family’s upcoming reality TV show, in which she plays a major role, may attract further trolling.

“When we started filming Bodhi was only six or seven months old and I didn’t need to strap her into her high chair because she couldn’t pull herself out of it. Things like that play on your mind and you think oh god, are people going to pick up on that? Are people going to criticise that?”

She nevertheless insisted she will continue to defend herself and will also avoid Twitter “because I have no interest in reading what anyone has to say on that website”.

Chloe discusses parenthood

Chloe also discussed how her approach to parenting has become more chilled-out over time.

“When Bodhi as a newborn, I was so hyper-focused on what I had to do when – what milestone was coming in a weeks time. What do I have to do to get her to say Mumma and Dada. It’s so funny because as she’s got older, I’ve got more and more laissez-faire about it and as a result I think Bodhi has become more relaxed and happy and I’ve become more relaxed and happy and my husband has become more relaxed and happy.”

Chloe added that the only time she becomes a “psychopath” is when the little girl is around a “swimming pool or a plug socket”.

