Chloe Madeley seeks marriage advice from her dad Richard Madeley

Richard Madeley is the parent Chloe Madeley turns to for relationship advice, she has revealed.

The 33-year-old fitness enthusiast and presenter opened up about her bond with her parents, but it’s Richard, 64, that she goes to first when she’s had a fight with husband James Haskell.

James and Chloe have been married since 2018 (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

Why does Chloe go to Richard Madeley first for advice?

Chloe has been married to former rugby star and I’m A Celebrity contestant James since 2018.

And like most married couples, they’ve had their ups and downs.

In an interview with The Mirror, she said: “If I call my dad up and James and I have had an argument, he will counsel me through it.

“One of my biggest downfalls as a person is I find it hard to let things go and move on.

“So, my dad will always tell me, ‘Let it go Chloe, this is ridiculous’. He’ll put me in my place.”

She also added that she doesn’t go to mum Judy Finnigan for advice because she will “always back James”.

Chloe said mum Judy always sides with James (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ready for children soon

The couple revealed during the interview that they are “ready for children”.

However, James said that they’re not “rushing into anything” and are looking for a place to settle first before they welcome any new additions.

He also revealed that he thinks Chloe will be an amazing mum when the times comes.

James and Chloe want to renew their vows (Credit: Rowen Lawrence / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

‘Big fat party’ for vow renewal

Earlier this year, Chloe revealed that she and James would be renewing their wedding vows.

“We were going to do it in Mykonos, but now it will likely be the south of France, which is where my parents have a house,” she told the Daily Star.

“We’ll have a big fat party with everyone.”

Chloe also revealed that James’s close pal Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle will be invited, but she’s not expecting them to attend.

