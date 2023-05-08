Chloe Madeley ‘to star in her own reality show about being a first-time mum’

Chloe Madeley is due to star in her own brand new show about being a first-time mum, according to reports.

It’s thought the ITVBe four-parter will follow “the trials and tribulations of parenthood” for Chloe and her rugby star husband James Haskell, who welcomed baby daughter Bodhi last summer.

An TV insider told The Sun: “Chloe is a natural on TV and she and James together are great fun.”

“As well as all the trials and tribulations of parenthood, expect Chloe to open up about her mental health and to share her postpartum journey back to fitness so she can continue her career as a personal trainer.”

Chloe Madeley gets her own show

Chloe is the daughter of TV legends Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.

The source added: “Of course everyone is hoping Richard and Judy will also feature as supportive grandparents.”

Chloe, 35, has been honest on social media about her journey to motherhood.

Earlier this year she shared a picture of herself when she was pregnant and reminisced: “Quite honestly I had NO idea what to expect.

“Even though I fell in love with seeing her little face on scans, I was never fully comfortable talking to her / singing to her / bonding with her while pregnant. It was just so alien to me…

“And honestly it worried me at times, wondering when this magical bond would hit.”

Chloe and family on screen

Chloe said the bond happened the minute her child was born in August 2022.

“That was precisely when my life changed.”

Now she keeps fans regularly updated with Bodhi’s life on Instagram as well as her burgeoning career as a personal trainer.

Meanwhile former England rugby star James, 38, has been working as a pundit and podcaster. The couple got married in 2018 and welcomed baby Bodhi four years later.

