Chloe Madeley and James Haskell break silence amid claims he’s ‘still living at family home’

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell have been active on social media following confirmation of their split.

The former couple announced their separation after five years of marriage on Instagram yesterday (Saturday October 28).

They both each uploaded a short statement in which they explained they made their decision at the end of September.

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley married in 2018 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘We will not be speaking about this matter publicly’

Both Chloe – the personal trainer daughter of former This Morning presenters Judy Finnigan and Richard Madeley – and rugby player James noted speculation had “forced their hand” and release a statement.

They also both vowed to prioritise their 14-month-old daughter Bodhi ahead of further public statements.

“We will not be speaking about this matter publicly, as it is private and we have a daughter to coparent, whom we will love and protect at all costs,” Chloe shared.

Meanwhile, James‘ statement concluded: “Our sole focus is now our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love.”

The announcement comes following speculation about their marriage after both Chloe and James were snapped without their wedding rings.

And subsequent to their messages, they have both followed up with several Instagram Story posts.

James Haskell is shown feeding his 14-month-old daughter (Credit: Instagram)

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell on Instagram

Amid reports about their split, one tabloid website claims James and Chloe currently remain under the same roof.

James Haskell is still living at the family home in London.

An unnamed source is quoted as telling MailOnline: “James Haskell is still living at the family home in London, he arrived back on Monday and was still there yesterday morning.”

Daughter Bodhi is former couple’s ‘sole focus’ (Credit: Instagram)

While neither Chloe nor James have referenced that in their posts, Bodhi has featured in several doting posts.

One shared by James showed him feeding their daughter with a bottle. And another from Chloe read: “Where did this girl get her looks?! What a beauty.”

Another Story shared by James (Credit: Instagram)

James has also posted about rugby and DJing, and Chloe has mentioned her mother Judy and the passing of Friends actor Matthew Perry.

ED! has approached representatives for Chloe Madeley and James Haskell for comment.

