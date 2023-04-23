Chloe Madeley reveals dad Richard set her ‘on road to recovery’ as she battled ‘stressful’ health condition

Chloe Madeley has revealed how dad Richard helped her with her anxiety battle in a candid new interview.

The 35-year-old recalls how she struggled with anxiety in her early 20s.

Chloe Madeley and dad Richard

As well as appearing on Dancing On Ice at the time, the fitness instructor was going through a tumultuous break-up which she called stressful. She started to use nights out and alcohol as a crux to keep going.

However, it was Good Morning Britain presenter Richard, 66, who helped Chloe on her way to recovery. “I went from having bouts of anxiety to being physically sick with it day and night,” she told The Times.

“When I stopped being able to sleep it was Dad who booked me in to see a psychotherapist and set me on the road to recovery.”

Chloe, who describes Richard as ‘her best friend’, continues that her dad has ample experience at helping with depression.

Chloe’s mother, TV presenter Judy Finnigan, also suffered from severe post-natal depression. She continued how it was Richard who picked her up off the floor and helped her to see a professional. Chloe is now in a much better place compared to her tumultuous twenties.

Who is Chloe Madeley married to?

She married former England rugby union player, James Haskell in 2018. The pair welcomed their daughter Bodhi last year. Chloe gushed about just how good James is with their little girl.

“He’s just the best with her. I watch him with her and I’m so relieved,” she told the Made By Mammas podcast. “In terms of how much I love and appreciate James, I have never loved or appreciated him more. I’ve never been so grateful to have someone in my life.”

