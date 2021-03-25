Child killer brother of SAS: Who Dares Wins star Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham found dead in prison

The brother of former SAS: Who Dares Wins star Mark “Billy” Billingham has been found dead in prison.

William Billingham was found slumped in his chair at HMP Birmingham last week.

He was serving life after being found guilty of stabbing his eight-year-old daughter to death in 2018.

The brother of former SAS: Who Dares Wins star Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham has died (Credit: YouTube)

What happened to the brother of Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham?

William Billingham, 58, was found dead in his cell last week.

It’s believed he passed away before prison staff reached him.

Last year, he was moved to a different, more plush wing in the prison.

It housed elderly and frail inmates and, while he was there, his health apparently took a nosedive.

A source told The Sun: “He was found on Sunday morning. He was found in a chair, the officers had opened up and found him.

“It drove people mad, he was living the life of luxury in there. He worked on the servery helping give meals out to fellow inmates.”

Mark on the Channel 4 show with Jason Fox, Ant Middleton and Matthew Ollerton (Credit: Channel 4)

Why did he kill his daughter?

William was jailed for life in January 2018 after stabbing his eight-year-old daughter Mylee to death.

It’s reported that she pleaded for her life as she was stabbed in the chest.

Mylee is said to have pleaded: “Please Daddy, no Daddy, stop it.”

It’s thought he did it in a desperate attempt to win back his ex, Tracey Taundry, who had started a new relationship with a woman.

He is said to have saw red when Tracey went to collect her daughter.

He threatened his ex with a knife, before dragging his daughter away and killing her.

William then attempted to take his own life.

So what has Mark Billingham said about the death of his brother?

While Mark has been on social media in recent days, he hasn’t mentioned his brother William.

There are no pictures of the two together on Instagram.

Just one day ago, Mark posted a picture of himself in “isolation” in Australia.

He also reshared posts from fans about his book, The Hard Way.

