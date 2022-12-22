Cheryl shocks fans with rare photo of son Bear as they enjoy festive trip

Cheryl has shared a rare photo of her and son Bear as they enjoyed a trip to Lapland UK with Girls Aloud bandmate Kimberley Walsh’s family.

Mum-of-one Cheryl posted the photo as part of a video she shared on Instagram.

The sweet snap was taken from behind, showing Cheryl in a fluffy reindeer hat.

Cheryl shares son Bear, five, with Liam Payne (Credit: Splash News)

Five-year-old Bear was holding his mum’s hand while they made their way around the attraction.

Bear, who 39-year-old Cheryl shares with One Direction star Liam Payne, is usually kept away from the public eye.

What did Cheryl say?

Cheryl captioned her post: “Thank you for the Christmas magic @laplanduk

“Wishing you all the warmest wishes for Christmas.”

Fans were delighted to see the sweet images, rushing to reply.

One follower gushed: “Looks lovely. Bear must be sooo excited.”

“Bear is so tall, he’s a big boy now,” another replied. “This place reminds me of Lapland we have visited in the North, it’s so magical, even in the summer! Have a wonderful and magical Christmas with your boy.”

One follower joked: “I can’t tell if Bear is really tall or if you’ve shrunk since the last time I saw you! Hope you all have a good Christmas.”

Another wrote: “Bear is so tall, he’s a big boy now.”

Another exclaimed: “OMG!!! Bear is huge!!!”

Former bandmate Kimberley also posted a photo of the friends together. She also shared photos of her husband Justin Scott, as well as her three sons, Bobby, Cole and baby Nate.

Cheryl enjoyed a trip to Lapland (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She wrote: “Even Nate looks a tad apprehensive to find out if he made the good list (swipe right). Always one of my favourite days in the lead up to Christmas and the boys were particularly excited to meet the big man this year.

“Nate finally got to use the ‘Ho Ho Ho’ he’s been practising for weeks, and really enjoyed throwing the bell Father Christmas gave him across the room.

“Thank you @mrandmrslapland @laplanduk for always making it extra special. You really have created something so magical.”

Liam and Cheryl’s relationship

Meanwhile, Cheryl’s former partner – and Bear’s dad – Liam previously opened up about how the relationship was ruined by Bear, “in the best way”.

Speaking on Logan Paul’s podcast, Liam, 29, talked about his difficulty adjusting to fatherhood at such a young age.

Just 23 when Cheryl gave birth, he told how she haemorrhaged while giving birth, meaning he was alone with the baby for the first day.

Cheryl and Liam split in 2018 (Credit: Splash News)

Earlier this year, he said: “And to be honest with you, it ruined a relationship for me at that point but for all the right reasons. I was so excited for him to be born that I was actually worried if I wouldn’t love him enough.”

Speaking of the day Bear was born, he said: “So for the first 24 hours of his life, it was me and a baby in the room and I was 23 and had to take care of it and I didn’t even have any baby sisters or anything. It was fun.”

Liam and Cheryl share an amicable relationship now.

He added: “She is the best mum in the world. I couldn’t ask for someone better. I get to take my son to school one or two times a week and it’s the best thing. The relationship we have now as friends has only grown more.”

