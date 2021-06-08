Cheryl has sent her army of fans absolutely wild on Instagram.

The former Girls Aloud singer, 37, looks radiant in her latest snaps.

After a year of absence from social media, she’s back in full force.

And also has a stunning new haircut to boot.

Cheryl has delighted her fans with her Instagram comeback (Credit: SplashNews)

Mum-of-one Cheryl posted a selfie that showcases her gorgeous new shaggy and layered haircut.

This is followed by a snap of what appears to be her music team.

Taking to the photo sharing platform, she captioned the snaps with: “We back” along with a peace sign.

This was followed up with: “All COVID tested.”

Alesha Dixon commented that she’d missed her, while Louise Redknapp posted a red heart emoji.

Cheryl with Kimberley Walsh and Sarah Harding back in the day (Credit: SplashNews)

Meanwhile seemingly hundreds of fans commented on how excited they were to see Cheryl again.

And that they also hoped her social media comeback meant she has an exciting new project up her sleeve.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial)

One user gushed: “Here she is! So glad to see you back! Bring on them summer shows.”

Whereas another user commented: “Omg we’ve missed you so much.”

And a third user posted: “You are glowing!” and a fourth user raved: “You look insane!”

Where has Cheryl been?

Cheryl took the last year of lockdown out to concentrate on raising her son, Bear, four.

She keeps him completely out of the spotlight, and has never revealed his face.

However, she did share an adorable clip of him speaking in April of last year.

In the short clip the little tot can be heard in the background demanding to go to the park.

Cheryl has stayed out of the spotlight for the past year (Credit: SplashNews)

Is Cheryl single?

Cheryl is believed to be single.

However, she hasn’t commented on her love life for some time now.

She announced in June 2018 that she was splitting from the former One Direction singer Liam Payne.



They’d been together for over two years, and he is the father of her son.

She was previously married to French businessman Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini for two years.

And prior to him she was married to former footballer Ashley Cole for four years.

