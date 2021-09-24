Cheryl pulls out of Birmingham Pride saying her ‘heart is heavy’ after Sarah Harding death

Cheryl has pulled out of Birmingham Pride this weekend saying that she’s still processing the death of close friend Sarah Harding.

The 38-year-star said that her “heart was heavy” after Sarah tragically died earlier this month.

Why is Cheryl pulling out of Birmingham Pride?

Cheryl took to Instagram to let fans know, and explain why she needed to take time out.

“Saying goodbye to somebody you spent such a massive piece of your life with is like nothing else,” she said on Instagram.

“My heart is heavy.

“Grief is such a harsh experience and an absolute rollercoaster of emotions.

“Questions without answers and pain without resolve. So tumultuous and constant.”

Cheryl pulls out of pride: “I apologise wholeheartedly”

She continued: “With that said I am so sorry but I really am not emotionally, mentally or physically able to perform for you this Saturday at Birmingham Pride.

“I apologise wholeheartedly and I can only hope for your understanding (I promise I will make it up to you somehow).

“I feel now I just need some time to sit with my feelings and process the grief…

“Nothing prepares you for this bit. [heartbreak emoji].”

What did Cheryl say in her original tribute?

Sarah tragically died aged 39 from terminal breast cancer on September 5.

As the rest of her Girls Aloud paid tribute, Cheryl was the last of the band to break silence.

In an Instagram post, she said: “Although we knew this day would arrive I am somehow still feeling at a loss for words that our stunning, unique, crazy, quirky, kind and soft hearted girl has departed.”

“I love you Sarah… farewell. Sarah Nicole Harding forever in our hearts.”