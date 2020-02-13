Cheryl shows off stunning hair transformation as she ditches brunette locks

Singer Cheryl has ditched her brunette hair for a new ginger shade and it looks incredible.

The Greatest Dancer captain shared a video to her Instagram Story on Thursday showing off her new hair colour.

Cheryl, 36, also looked glam in a tight-fitted gold dress which featured a high neck.

Cheryl has appeared to have had a hair makeover (Credit: Instagram/@cherylofficial)

Wearing her locks in a straight style, the light ginger shade looked brighter than her usual colour.

Cheryl is currently judging on BBC's The Greatest Dancer alongside Oti Mabuse, Matthew Morrison and Todrick Hall.

Last month, the mum-of-one was left in tears over one performance which saw a disabled dancer and her partner take to the dance floor.

Married ballroom dancers Jacqueline and Alex explained that they had learned to dance together 13 years ago.

Wheelchair-bound Jacqueline said: "We're fighters so we want everything to be perfect, and that's what makes us such a good team."

Cheryl was emotional over the performance (Credit: BBC)

Alex chipped in: "Now when we dance we can tell everybody, 'You can do anything you want.'"

After the performance, a tearful Cheryl, 36, said: "You are the perfect example of not letting a disability stand in the way of your ability because that was a stunning performance."

Meanwhile, away from work, Cheryl is a doting mum to her two-year-old son Bear - whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Liam Payne.

Forty is the age limit she’s set herself to complete her family.

Last month, it was reported that Cheryl wants to "complete her family" by the time she turns 40 and is searching for a sperm donor.

A source told Closer: "Forty is the age limit she’s set herself to complete her family, so she’s pushing forward with her plans. Cheryl came from a big family and wants the same for her son."

The source said that she "doesn’t have to wait for a man" to achieve her dream of more kids.

The gossiper added: "Liam is supportive and understands why – given her age and her desire for a big family – she feels the need to act quickly.

"Bear is growing up so quickly. Liam knows he will have more children one day, so why shouldn’t Cheryl?"

However, Cheryl's reported decision was slammed by the Fathers4Justice organisation, who branded the singer a "sperm bandit" who wants to deny a child its right to a father.

