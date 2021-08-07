Girls Aloud singer Cheryl looked effortlessly stunning as she shared a new post on Instagram.

The star, formerly known as Cheryl Cole, has returned to Instagram – much to the delight of her fans.

After over a year’s absence, she’s been back to posting since June.

And now she’s treated her army of fans to a very sultry snap indeed.

In the new pic, she’s posing in a bedroom while wearing a white bathrobe.

Fans declare Cheryl is a ‘goddess’ after Instagram post

With her hair in loose waves and just a touch of make-up, she looks positively glowing.

The mum of one captioned the snap with the woman in steamy room emoji.

Fans rushed to gush over how well the former Girls Aloud star looks.

One user commented: “Stunning,” while another user simply put: “Goddess.”

A third user remarked: “You’re incredible!” and a fourth wrote: “Queen. We’ve missed you!”

A fresh comeback for Cheryl?

What’s more, her post comes just days after it was reported that Cheryl is planning a huge career comeback.

According to Heat, Cheryl is keen to get back in the spotlight.

A brand ambassador for vitamin brand Feel, the singer apparently wants a major media career once again.

An insider told the magazine: “Working with Feel has been great, and it’s a product she feels strongly about as it has worked wonders for her.

“But she’s ready to branch out into doing more. She’d love a high-profile TV job, and feels this is a chance to retake her crown as the nation’s sweetheart and recapture the huge success she had when she first joined The X Factor.”

Indeed, Cheryl was previously a huge star on British television.

After her time with girl group Girls Aloud she enjoyed huge success as a judge on The X Factor and The Greatest Dancer.

But since the pandemic she’s taken a definite break from media attention.

She’s primarily been focused on raising her son Bear, four, who she shares with her ex Liam Payne.

And although Cheryl and Liam split back in 2018, they still live just a street away from each other.

Former One Direction star spoke of how challenging it was to see his son during the pandemic.

While speaking on Instagram Live, Liam explained: “I went and saw Bear today we had a little hangout which was nice as I hadn’t seen him in a couple of weeks.

“It’s hard with the COVID thing as I have to make sure I’m negative before I go over and see him so it’s having to wait that couple of days before you can test.

“He’s only up the street and it’s dead complicated but he’s gotten so big, huge.”

