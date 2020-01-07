Cheryl branded a 'sperm bandit who's denying kids' rights to a dad' as she reveals donor plans

She recently admitted that she was considering expanding her family using a sperm donor.

However, while more than a few willing volunteers put themselves forward to help Greatest Dancer judge Cheryl, Fathers4Justice slammed the star.

They have called Cheryl, 36, a "sperm bandit" who wants to deny a child its right to a father.

Cheryl has been branded a "sperm bandit" after admitting she might use a donor to extend her family (Credit: Splash News)

In a scathing tweet which tagged Cheryl, one activist said the star "didn't give a toss about dads".

It read: "Sperm bandit Cheryl @CherylOfficial doesn't give a toss about dads. She wants to deny two kids their human RIGHTS to a dad."

Cheryl had previously revealed that she wanted to try for a brother or sister for two-year-old son Bear, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Liam Payne.

View this post on Instagram Walking in a winter wonderland! ❄️ 🌲🎅🏼✨ @laplanduk A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Dec 20, 2019 at 8:08am PST

Speaking to The Times, Cheryl said: "If time was on my side and I was in my twenties, yeah, I would wait and consider more options, or wait for somebody I felt was right."

She added: "You could meet somebody and for that year it feels incredible, but there is never a guarantee because there are so many variables that can happen. Life is a funny old game."

Do you imagine some guy from Newcastle saying: 'That's my child?' There's a lot to choose from and a lot to think about.

Cheryl also revealed that she wants at least two more children and will look abroad for a donor.

She joked: "Do you imagine some guy from Newcastle saying: 'That's my child?' There's a lot to choose from and a lot to think about."

Cheryl with son Bear's dad, singer Liam Payne (Credit: Splash News)

People were quick to comment on the Fathers4Justice tweet, with one user saying she wished she'd thought of using a sperm donor as it would've saved her "so much trouble".

Good on Cheryl wish I’d thought of that, would have saved me so much trouble — S AR A H (@hedgeshedges4) January 4, 2020

Why should Cheryl get the slack for using a sperm donor who made the choice to to be a donor in the first place ? — Camomile Shumba (@camomileshumba) January 6, 2020

I’m not sure sperm donors want to be dads though 😂 — Kayleigh Glover (@KayleighGlove17) January 6, 2020

I’m sorry, how is she denying two children of their father? I believe she co-parents with a father who travels a lot, to the extent he missed his sons first birthday! Men donate sperm, if a women chooses to use it to expand her and her child’s family that her choice! — Charlotte Cork (@Charlotte_L_cx) January 6, 2020

ED! has contacted Cheryl's rep for a comment on this story.

