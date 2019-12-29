Cheryl admits that 'she doesn't know how to clean' her own home

Former Girls Aloud star Cheryl has revealed that she 'doesn't know how to clean'.

Mum-of-one Cheryl says she 'missed out' on learning how to clean her house because she had been in a band since she was a teenager.

Cheryl is set to appear on BBC One's The Greatest Dancer (Credit: David Ellis/BBC)

Cheryl - who's set to reprise her role as a judge in the upcoming BBC One show The Greatest Dancer - told Weekend Magazine that: "I was in a band at 19 so I never learned [how to clean].

I can wipe the surfaces down but – and I know this is ridiculous – I’m not good at cleaning. My cleaner is a godsend.

But Cheryl revealed that she's not a total loss in the kitchen.

"I love to cook, with my Jamie Oliver or Nigella books. It’s relaxing," she added.

Cheryl has had a busy festive period after she and pals visited the winter wonderland of Lapland.

She shared a rare snap of two-year-old son Bear, who she shares with ex Liam Payne.

The photo shows Cheryl, wearing a red coat and Bear's backpack, walking hand-in-hand with her son, who was facing away from the camera.

She admitted recently that her son is her world and 'the reason why she gets up in the morning'.

She said during Children In Need last month that: "My son means the world to me, he's the reason I get up in the morning.

"I can't imagine ever having to be without him."

The Greatest Dancer: Saturday January 4, 7pm, BBC One

