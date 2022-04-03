Chelsie Whibley dead
News

Chelsie Whibley dead aged 29: CBBC star tragically dies after battle with cystic fibrosis

The CBBC star sadly passed away yesterday

By Rebecca Calderwood

Chelsie Whibley is dead following a battle with cystic fibrosis aged 29.

The CBBC star and former actress tragically passed yesterday (April 2), after being rushed to Southampton General Hospital.

Following her sad death, Chelsie’s heartbroken husband paid tribute to his “gorgeous wife”.

Chelsie Whibley dead aged 29: CBBC star and her husband on YouTube
CBBC star Chelsie Whibley is dead, her heartbroken husband confirmed today (Credit: YouTube)

Chelsie Whibley dead aged 29

In a statement, Glyn, 33, wrote: “I’m afraid this is the hardest thing I have ever had to write.

“This morning Chelsie took a rapid turn for the worse and became unresponsive. She was rushed to Southampton General Hospital.

“It is with deepest regret that I have to inform everyone that our dearest beautiful Chelsie sadly passed away this afternoon at 2.45pm. It was very quick and she was not in any pain.”

To my gorgeous inspiration wife we will love you always.

He continued: “I know you will all want to send your condolences but we ask to please limit it to comments below in this very distressing time.

“To my gorgeous inspiration wife we will love you always.”

Chelsie previously starred in CBBC shows including Dani’s House and Sadie J.

During the pandemic, Chelsie was ordered to quarantine after being at ‘high risk’ of falling ill with COVID.

Speaking to The Sun, the star previously revealed that she longed for lockdown to be over.

She told the publication: “It feels like even more time is being taken away from me. It’s just heartbreaking beyond words.

“I know that seeing my friends and family is too dangerous and it could be enough to tip my body over the edge.

“But on the other hand, I don’t know how much time I have and it breaks me knowing I can’t see them.”

In addition, Chelsie also documented her battle with cystic fibrosis on her YouTube channel.

