Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been heavily criticised by a restaurant goer.

The unhappy diner lashed out after spending £23 on a “small” portion of steak and chips.

TripAdvisor user Guillaume R ranted about his experience at the plush York & Albany restaurant that Gordon owns in Camden, London.

Despite it being a very posh restaurant, the diner did not have an enjoyable time.

Gordon Ramsay’s steak and chips greatly unimpressed one customer (Credit: YouTube)

Gordon Ramsay ‘is not Heston’

They titled the one-star review: “Gordon is not Heston”, clearly referencing rival British chef Heston Blumenthal.

The user wrote: “When one masters and creates molecular cuisine, the other has come up with homeopathic cuisine.

Gordon, you made a name giving advice on how to run a restaurant. Let me give you my advice.

“Gordon isn’t Heston but Gordon is Jesus. He multiples the steaks. Give him a regular-sized one-portion steak in any restaurant and this is what he comes up with.

“Five slices of meat over salted fries. £23… Gordon, you made a name giving advice on how to run a restaurant. Let me give you my advice. This is COVID time. Hospitality sector is in bad shape. Blatantly joking at your customers’ expense won’t help your business.”

They finally added: “Two stars for the polite staff.”

Gordon Ramsay owns over a dozen restaurants in the UK (Credit: Splash News)

Gordon charges £19 for breakfast at one of his restaurants

This comes just days after Hell’s Kitchen star Gordon was savaged on Twitter for tweeting about his full English breakfast available at The Savoy Grill.

While it looked nice enough, many didn’t think it justified its £19 price tag.

The breakfast includes two eggs, one sausage, bacon, one tomato and one mushroom.

A similar breakfast can be purchased at Wetherspoons for an average of just under £4.

One offended Twitter user called Gordon’s pricey breakfast an “abomination”.

Would you pay £19 for this?! (Credit: Trip Advisor)

Another unimpressed user tweeted: “I’d be embarrassed to serve that to anyone. The only thing amazing is the price.

“Stick to posh nosh lad, this is working men’s fare and nothing close to deserving the label ‘full English’.

“More ‘Half Hearted’.”

The most amazing Full English…. can’t wait for you to try it from 21st September at Savoy Grill ! @GordonRamsayGRR pic.twitter.com/zmJ4OFwa64 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) September 13, 2020

Gordon tweeted a snap of the fry-up along with: “The most amazing Full English…. can’t wait for you to try it from 21st September at Savoy Grill!”

However, it’s unlikely Gordon is worried by the negative feedback.

He currently owns 15 restaurants in the UK and an additional seven restaurants overseas.

He also has a property empire that spans across Cornwall, London and the US.

According to CelebrityNetWorth he is worth an estimated £169 million.

ED! has contacted Gordon Ramsay’s representatives for comment.

