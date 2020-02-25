TV fans being driven mad by Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk ad

Viewers may be mourning the end of the winter series of Love Island, but one thing they won't be sorry to see go is the Charlotte Tilbury advert promoting her latest make-up range, which appeared during ad breaks.

The celeb make-up artist, 47, launched new additions to her Pillow Talk range, and it didn't take viewers long to register their dislike for the advert, with many calling it 'annoying'.

In the advert, a group of models are seen applying new products from the Pillow Talk range.

A voiceover says: "Get ready to fall in love with more Pillow Talk."

Charlotte then asks: "Darling, have you been dreaming of new Pillow Talks? New products for your lips, cheeks and eyes."

The 50-second advert continues, showing models whisper the words Pillow Talk over and over into microphones.

💞NEW! PILLOW TALK EYELINER💞

Darlings, how gorgeous is this GORGEOUS, FRESH Pillow Talk look created by #TeamTilbury using my NEW! Pillow Talk Eyeliner!! It’s such a dreamy, creamy, warm berry-brown that makes every eye POP! #CharlotteTilbury #TeamTilbury #NEW #PillowTalk pic.twitter.com/zSH949a50s — Charlotte Tilbury Beauty (@CTilburyMakeup) February 24, 2020

Charlotte has since followed the advert up with a string of tweets.

One showed a model wearing an application of the new products.

Charlotte captioned the image: "Darlings, how gorgeous is this GORGEOUS, FRESH Pillow Talk look created by #TeamTilbury using my NEW! Pillow Talk Eyeliner!!

"It’s such a dreamy, creamy, warm berry-brown that makes every eye POP!"

But it was the advert - with its repetitive song - that caught the imagination of viewers and Twitter users.

Me every time that Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk advert comes on #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/jCtOkknEfj — Turn The Box On (@turntheboxon) February 6, 2020

how fkin annoying is that charlotte tilbury advert — Courts (@courtsbenson) February 23, 2020

That Charlotte Tilbury advert has put me off ever buying any of their products hahaha what kind of mum asks their daughter if she's been dreaming of more pillow talk? — Jess Kinchin (@jess_kinchin) February 23, 2020

How annoying is that Charlotte Tilbury advert were they just say pillow talk over and over again — Becky (@beckypotts03) February 23, 2020

that pillow talk advert for charlotte tilbury actually makes me want to rip my ears off #loveisland — ellie lang ◟̽◞̽ (@ellielangdonx) February 23, 2020

That Charlotte Tilbury advert does my head in so much jeez — Laaraib (@laaraibk_) February 13, 2020

The Charlotte tilbury advert with the stupid song pillow talk really reaaaaally grinds my gears, wish I could block an advert it’d be that one — Loz (@loz_vd) February 13, 2020

Viewers took to Twitter to savage the advert.

"How annoying is that Charlotte Tilbury advert where they just say pillow talk over and over again," one wrote.

Another was more direct, commenting: "That Pillow Talk advert for Charlotte Tilbury makes me want to rip my ears off."

"The Charlotte Tilbury advert with the stupid song Pillow Talk really really grinds my ears, wish I could block an advert, it'd be that one (sic)," a third said.

Another disgruntled viewer said: "That Charlotte Tilbury advert has put me off ever buying any of their products hahaha. What kind of mum asks their daughter if she's been dreaming of more pillow talk? (Sic)"

A host of celebs of have tried their hand at makeup brands, none more so than Katie Price.

The models and broadcaster has taken to hosting her own 'make-up masterclasses', but some fans have labelled her 'desperate'.

The classes cost £80 a time, despite Katie not doing the makeup.

