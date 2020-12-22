Charlotte Dawson, daughter of the late comedian Les Dawson, was rushed to hospital over fears of her unborn son.

The pregnant Ex On The Beach star, 28, shared on social media that she’d had an emergency scan after she couldn’t feel her unborn baby boy move.

She took to social media to share her panic with her fans.

She says she was “crying her eyes out” after her she was unable to feel her unborn baby move for several hours.

Rushed to hospital, she was beyond relieved when the baby began to move again during the scan.

Charlotte is expecting her first baby – a son (Credit: SplashNews)

Charlotte is expecting a baby boy within weeks

Along with a slew of glamorous baby bump pics, Charlotte addressed her some one million fans with what happened.

The reality star wrote: “Another bloody little scare today… little man what are you like.

Read more: What are COVID freedom passports? When will they be available?

“As soon as I got to hospital on the monitor he bloody moved – typical. They were happy with his heartbeat but my blood pressure & pulse is sky high so I clearly need to slow down my darlings… can’t wait to meet you little cherub but you need to cook for a chuffin little bit longer!! Always best to get checked my darlings…

“But a little bit of positivity my images are back from my maternity shoot with the AMAZING @chelseawhitephotog. How talented is she!!! Can’t wait for you to see all the pics they’re incredible!!! How magical is the woman’s body… So glad I got them done.”

Reality Star Charlotte Dawson with her fiancee Matt Sarsfield (Credit: SplashNews)

She is the youngest child of late comedian Les Dawson

Dozens of her fans wished her and her unborn baby well.

One user wrote: “You look stunning, but now put your phone away and relax get your blood pressure down.”

Read more: Neil Jones introduces adorable new family member amid girlfriend split rumours

While a second user urged: “So happy for you, had us all worried. Hope you’re resting now and can get a good nights sleep.”

And a third user replied: “Been thinking and been worried all day after your story this morning glad everything is OK just get some rest xx.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Dawson (@charlottedawsy)

Charlotte is the fourth and youngest child of late comedian Les Dawson.

Les passed away aged 62, when Charlotte was just eight months old.

Charlotte’s mum is Tracy Dawson, Les’ second wife.



The star says her mum kept video clips of Les with her as a baby for safekeeping.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, Charlotte said: “I am so lucky to have this footage.

“It is heartbreaking. But my mum has always kept my dad alive for me.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.