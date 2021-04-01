Charlotte Dawson has slammed trolls for sending vile messages about her baby son Noah.

The reality star, who is the daughter of late comedian Les Dawson, welcomed her son in January.

But while Charlotte and fiancé Matthew Sarsfield are still very much in their baby bubble, she’s found it difficult to cope with trolling comments.

Charlotte Dawson has hit back at trolls (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charlotte Dawson defends her baby son

The recent abuse came after Charlotte posted a video of little Noah following his birth.

Although she was flooded with kind messages, one comment was brought to her attention.

It read: “Ugly [bleeping] kid.”

Sharing the response on Instagram, Charlotte, 28, explained: “I posted this live picture of Noah as I was fascinated by it. Was seconds after giving birth.

“And I get this comment from a young girl, and someone that follows me it’s just disgusting… How can people call babies…”

Later on, Charlotte thanked her followers for the outpour of love after the post.

In addition, she shared: “Thank you for all the love I’m so grateful for you all. But that comment, there is no need.

“I put myself out there and show you my son and his journey.

“I don’t respect and appreciate disgusting stuff like this. Really angers me! This isn’t just it, I’ve had horrible DMs. Needs to stop!”

I don’t respect and appreciate disgusting stuff like this

Meanwhile, it comes days after Jake Quickenden revealed he also received vile abuse from trolls about his son.

The new dad, who welcomed Leo in February with his girlfriend Sophie Church, was told his son “needed Botox”.

Hitting back, he said: “Me myself have also been told stay off social media if you don’t want to be trolled, it’s so baffling to me that I should have to stay off social media if I don’t want my four week old trolled.”

Charlotte and Matt welcomed Noah earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Charlotte welcome Noah?

Charlotte gave birth to baby Noah earlier this year.

At the time, former rugby star Matthew documented her labour on Instagram, before announcing the happy news.

He posted: “Welcome to the world son! You have my heart forever! So proud of @charlottedawsy bringing this little man into the world! Words can’t describe how we are feeling right now. Thanks for all the messages.”

Furthermore, Charlotte marked her late dad’s 90th birthday with a special shot of Noah sleeping next to Les’ autobiography.

